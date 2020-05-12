Sharpen your colored pencils and join #ThisIsTucson for a relaxing night-in during our first ever members-only virtual meet up this Thursday.
We'll be joined by Tucson artist Serena McRae of Cactus Clouds Art who will share more about her work and give us some of her expert coloring tips while we color one of her desert-inspired pages.
No printer? No problem You can color anything you have at home and join us for the conversation.
When we launched our membership program earlier in the spring one of the things we were most excited about was the chance to bring all of our members together for experiences. Think: grabbing a bite to eat with Andi, going on a hike with Veronica and Johanna or the occasional coffee chat or post-work happy hour with the whole team.
Until we can safely do those things again in big groups, we'll be meeting up online and hope to see you there!
What: #ThisIsTucson member meet up with Serena McRae
Cost: Free for members
When: Thursday, May 14, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
How to register: If you're already a #ThisIsTucson member, keep an eye on your email for the Zoom registration link. If you're not already a member you can join here and we'll be sure you get the invite, too.
Becoming a member supports the work of our five-woman team so that we can continue bringing you stories that connect you to the community and are helpful to your daily life. Researching, communicating and connecting our community are some of our core values, something that has become harder to do as people are asked to stay home and our staffers face furloughs. Our members help keep us strong!