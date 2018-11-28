Break out of your date-night routine of dinner and a movie and go play instead.
Playformance, a downtown indoor parkour gym, is hosting an event where you can do just that at 6 p.m. Friday.
For Play! is an evening of lighthearted game time designed to reenergize your relationship by having fun together.
"We hope couples are able to play games together, laugh together, have fun together, meet other couples and leave inspired to continue to invest in their relationships," says Kevin Nichols, who co-owns Playformance with his wife, Anna.
Not only will a night of play benefit your relationship, it's also a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
If you go
What: For Play! Date night at Playformance
When: Friday, Nov. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Playformance, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $30 per couple
Info: Go here
Ninety minutes of facilitated lighthearted game time for couples.