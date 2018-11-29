Hannah Rettler's email inbox is "out of control".
Same with her Google Drive.
So, instead of putting it off any longer, or facing it on her own, the 30-year-old life coach is hosting a public gathering where friends and complete strangers can sit together, sip on coffee and organize their digital lives.
The idea is to meet each week for an hour. Each person will verbally tell the group what she's going to work on and then tackle it.
"I know personally I am motivated by external accountability, so doing this kind of power hour virtual clutter cleaning in a group with new friends in a fun coffee shop or new hang out spot totally motivates me to actually do it," Rettler says. "And, if we're all in it together, then it's not so painful."
This is the first time Rettler is holding this particular event, but she is hoping to host it weekly at various spots around town so people can cross off items from their to-do lists and make new friends along the way.
If you go
What: Get Your Head Out of the Clutter
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 1-2 p.m.
Where: Cartel Coffee Lab, 210 E. Broadway
Cost: Free
Info: Go here