With Earth Day right around the corner, set for this Friday, Tucson organizations are celebrating.

Spend your Earth Day shopping plant sales, learning about composting and recycling, running the backroads of Biosphere 2 and enjoying other conservation-themed activities.

Earth Day with Borderlands Brewing Company

The Nature Conservancy in Arizona will be at Borderlands Brewing Company for conservation storytelling. Plus, enjoy live music from the Kevin Pakulis Band.

When: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 22

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews

Earth Day Sale

Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society is hosting an Earth Day sale complete with cacti, succulents, pottery, books and art. Plus, check out three free demonstration workshops including potting and gardening techniques.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: 4342 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Tucson Earth Day Festival

Celebrate Earth Day by learning about recycling, composting, gardening, nature and energy efficiency. See exhibits from wildlife groups and enjoy kid-friendly activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Wildflower Plant Sale

Take home all kinds of wildflowers and landscape plants native to the Sonoran Desert. Seeds will also be available for purchase.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Earth Day with Flandrau

Head to the planetarium for activities that include recycled art sculptures and a marine conservation station. There will also be four screenings, including a 2 p.m. showing of "Dynamic Earth."

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Admission to Flandrau is $9 for adults, $7 for kids. Screenings are also $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Earth Day at Mission Garden

Mission Garden is hosting an Earth Day celebration with educational activities for kids and hands-on archaeology.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, $5 donation suggested

Earth Day 5K at Biosphere 2

Walk or run the backroads of Biosphere 2 north of Tucson during this Earth Day 5K. Check out Biosphere 2 afterwards! Registration ends April 20.

When: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Biosphere 2, 32540 S. Biosphere Road, Oracle

Cost: $40

Earth Day Shred-A-Thon

Beacon Group is hosting a free shredding event where you can bring documents, CDs, DVDs, credit cards, unwanted cans of paint and more to recycle.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23

Where: Beacon Group, 308 W. Glenn St.

Cost: Free to attend

Party for the Planet

Head to Reid Park Zoo for conservation-themed activities including a plant giveaway, animal presentations, information about a City Nature Challenge and "nature-based play opportunities" for kids.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 24

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Included with zoo admission, which is $6.50 for kids and $10.50 for adults

Earth Day trivia

The University of Arizona Museum of Art is hosting an hour of Earth Day-themed trivia, hosted virtually through Zoom.

When: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, April 28

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free to attend, register online

