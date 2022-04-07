The Easter Bunny will be hiding eggs all over Tucson this month and Tucson kids will have the chance to find the hidden treats.

Check out 12 Easter egg hunts happening as soon as this weekend 🐇

Eggstravaganza

Hosted by Tucson Parks and Recreation, this event includes music, games, prizes, egg hunts and the Easter Bunny. Bring your own basket for the egg hunt!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Egg hunt times vary based on age group

Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter party with We Rock The Spectrum

Kids can enjoy an Easter party that features crafts, an egg hunt and, of course, the Easter Bunny.

When: 3:30-5 p.m. Saturdays, April 9-16

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $25 per child

Visit the event page for more information.

Candy hunt with International Wildlife Museum

Enjoy crafts, games, face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny and a candy hunt at International Wildlife Museum's Eggstravaganza. Bring your own Easter basket and camera!

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9. The candy hunt is at 11:45 a.m.

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids. Kids ages 3 and under enter for free

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter with Casa Marana

Casa Marana is hosting Casa Easter Eggspress which will feature an egg hunt for kids. For the adults, there will be $10 bottomless mimosas and hidden egg stickers that can be redeemed for drinks.

When: Sunday, April 10. The egg hunt begins at 1 p.m.; you can get mimosas from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Egg hunt with Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter

Kids ages 3-12 can search for Easter eggs at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary! Prizes from the egg hunt include discounts on cat adoptions.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16. Hunts are in three different time slots and can be reserved online

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Eggstravaganza in Oro Valley

This Oro Valley Eggstravaganza includes an egg hunt, crafts, games, food trucks and the Easter Bunny.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16. Egg hunt times vary based on age group

Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter at the zoo

Meet with the Easter Bunny, go hunting for eggs and enjoy breakfast at this Reid Park Zoo event. After breakfast, explore the zoo and watch as the animals get Easter treats.

When: 7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 16-17

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $40 for adults, $30 for kids, $25 for kids under the age of 2. Advance tickets are required

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter at Our Play Place

This Easter event will include an egg hunt, an Easter-themed craft, snacks and playtime.

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter egg hunt with Sabino Road Baptist Church

Sabino Road Baptist Church says more than 7,000 eggs will be hidden for the community at this egg hunt! There will also be face painting, crafts and raffles.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Udall Park ramadas 7-9, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, preregister online

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter egg hunt at La Encantada

Bring your own basket and hunt for Easter eggs at La Encantada.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Egg hunt times vary based on age group

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bunny Bonanza in Sahuarita

Sahuarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services is hosting Bunny Bonanza, complete with an egg hunt, crafts and photos with the Easter Bunny.

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Anamax Recreation Center, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Easter with This n' That Creative Studio

A tea party, complete with story time, crafts and an Easter egg hunt, is on the agenda this Easter with This n' That Creative Studio. Later in the day in a separate event, kids will have the chance to make their own stick ponies (and get a surprise visit from a real pony!) and enjoy an egg hunt.

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16 for the tea party; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16 for the pony event.

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 7401 E. 22nd St.

Cost: The two events are separate. Admission is $15 per event. Advance tickets are required

Visit this event page for more information on the tea party event. Visit this event page for more information on the pony event.