Easter is Sunday, April 21, 2019 and there are egg hunts and Easter Bunny sightings all over Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley leading up to the holiday.
This list contains eggstravaganzas, giant monster trucks, extravaganZOO and more. Happy hunting!
Town of Oro Valley Easter Eggstravaganza
Join the Easter Bunny and the eggstavaganza at its new location this year. The event includes a petting zoo, crafts, games, food trucks, competitions, Easter Bunny and of course the egg hunt.
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Malicious Monster Truck Tour and Egg Hunt
Malicious Monster Trucks are invading Tucson! Monster trucks will be battling with car crushing, freestyle entertainment. Want to ride in a real monster truck? Skeletor will be giving rides to little egg hunters. Plus, kids get to hunt for eggs with the drivers.
Where: USA Raceway, 4300 E. Los Reales Road
When: Friday and Saturday, April 19-20, 5:30–9:30 p.m.
Cost: Adults are $20 online and $25 at the gate. $10 online and $12 at the gate for kids ages 5-12. Kids ages 4 and under are free. Get your tickets here.
Hunting with Mildred and Dildred
Hop over to the mall for some festive egg hunting at the neatest toy shop in town. After your done hunting, step into the whimsical world of Mildred and Dildred and check out all their quirky toys.
Where: Mildred & Dildred at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, April 20, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, please register in advance by emailing letsplay@mildred.and.dildred.com
Easter ExtravaganZOO
Hunt for eggs, learn about the Reid Park Zoo's animals and meet the Easter Bunny. Special prizes for the lucky little hunters who find the golden eggs. Eggs will be turned in for a treat bag after the hunt.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: $20-$35; under-2 are free.
Easter with the Bunnies
Join a egg-tastic Easter egg hunt at the Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson. The hunt and decoration station will open at 10 a.m. Bring a basket or ask for one (while supplies last). Cruise by and say hi to the Easter Bunny at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for free photos.
Bonus! Adults get in on the fun too with a free lunch at 11 a.m. and a egg hunt at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to find discounts on licensed H-D merchandise.
Where: Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson, 7503 E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Pump it up Easter
Have some fun on the inflatables and hunt for some Easter eggs. Don't forget to bring a basket or bag for your eggs.
Where: Pump It Up, 3248 N. Freeway Industrial Loop, Ste 108.
When: Friday, April 19, 9-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Cost: $13 for kids, call 520-888-9198 for more information.
Lil' Kickers Easter Egg Hunt
Get your cotton tail in gear and hunt for eggs indoors. The afternoon will be filled with egg hunts at two different fields for kids ages 18 months to 12 years. Lil' Kickers will have raffles, golden eggs, games and more.
Where: Maracana Indoor Sports Arena, 555 E. 18th St.
When: Saturday, April 20, noon to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Spring Festival in Sahuarita
Hop down the rabbit hole to Sahuarita for egg hunts, activities, food trucks, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Little hunters need to keep their eyes open because there will be 25 silver eggs hidden in the hunt too.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Baptist Church Easter Eggstravaganza at Reid Park
Bring your little bunnies to hunt for thousands of eggs stuffed with candy at Reid Park. Festivities include bounce houses, face painting, games, egg hunt and more.
Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free but you have to register for the event to get your wristband.
Easter Bunny Sightings at the Mall🐰📷
Easter Bunny Pictures at Park Place Mall
Meet the Easter Bunny at Park Place Mall's center court. If you reserve your place online, you can skip the line.
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
When: Through April 20. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Easter Bunny at Tucson Mall
Get egg-cited, for your cotton tail friend and make some memories to cherish forever. Also, check out pet photos with the Easter Bunny dates here.
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Through April 20. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.