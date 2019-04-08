Eggstravaganza at Mansfield Park
Get your baskets ready for a ear-raising good time at the park. Family activities include music, games, inflatables, prizes, egg hunts, and the Easter Bunny. There will also be an adaptive egg hunt area for children with disabilities.
Where: Mansfield Park, 2000 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Easter event and egg hunt at the Children's Museum
Kids will get to decorate and make crafts, hunt for eggs, take Easter Bunny selfies, sack races, bean bag toss, bunny bowling, egg/spoon races, Easter egg ornaments decorating, egg rockets and more.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Regular admission, $9
2nd Annual Bunny Hop Bash
Funtastics will have music, raffle prizes, potato sack races, corn hole, giant chess, an egg hunt and more. The egg hunt is limited to children 12 and under and food will be available for purchase.
Where: Funtasticks Family Fun Park, 221 E. Wetmore Road
When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Event is included with cactus springs admission, annual or season passes.
International Wildlife Museum Eggstravaganza
Have fun with the family and make some spring crafts, play games, win prizes, eat sweet treats and hunt for eggs. The Easter Bunny will be visiting from 10-11 a.m.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Rd.
When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Everything is included with museum admission - $10 adult; $5 children ages 4-12; under 3 are free.
Easter Egg Hunt at Harlow Gardens
Where's the golden egg? Little egg hunters will get to search Harlow Gardens for a festive and free egg hunt. No registration required.
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
When: Saturday, April 13, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free, ages 3-10
Hippity Hoppity Easter
Join Our Play Place for an indoor egg hunt, bag decorating, sweet treats, pictures and a grab your goodie bag to take home.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.
When: Sunday, April 14, 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m.
Cost: $17 for kids and adults and caregivers are free.
Pump it up Easter
Have some fun on the inflatables and hunt for some Easter eggs. Don't forget to bring a basket or bag for your eggs.
Where: Pump It Up, 3248 N. Freeway Industrial Loop, Ste 108.
When: Friday, April 19, 9-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Cost: $13 for kids, call 520-888-9198 for more information.
Town of Oro Valley Easter Eggstravaganza
Join the Easter Bunny and the eggstavaganza at its new location this year. The event includes a petting zoo, crafts, games, food trucks, competitions, Easter Bunny and of course the egg hunt.
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Hunting with Mildred and Dildred
Hop over to the mall for some festive egg hunting at the neatest toy shop in town. After your done hunting, step into the whimsical world of Mildred and Dildred and check out all their quirky toys.
Where: Mildred & Dildred at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, April 20, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, please register in advance by emailing letsplay@mildred.and.dildred.com
Easter ExtravaganZOO
Hunt for eggs, learn about the Reid Park Zoo's animals and meet the Easter Bunny. Special prizes for the lucky little hunters who find the golden eggs. Eggs will be turned in for a treat bag after the hunt.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
When: Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: $20-$35; under-2 are free.
Easter with the Bunnies
Join a egg-tastic Easter egg hunt at the Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson. The hunt and decoration station will open at 10 a.m. Bring a basket or ask for one (while supplies last). Cruise by and say hi to the Easter Bunny at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for free photos.
Bonus! Adults get in on the fun too with a free lunch at 11 a.m. and a egg hunt at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to find discounts on licensed H-D merchandise.
Where: Old Pueblo Harley-Davidson, 7503 E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Lil' Kickers Easter Egg Hunt
Get your cotton tail in gear and hunt for eggs indoors. The afternoon will be filled with egg hunts at two different fields for kids ages 18 months to 12 years. Lil' Kickers will have raffles, golden eggs, games and more.
Where: Maracana Indoor Sports Arena, 555 E. 18th St.
When: Saturday, April 20, noon to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Spring Festival in Sahuarita
Hop down the rabbit hole to Sahuarita for egg hunts, activities, food trucks, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Little hunters need to keep their eyes open because there will be 25 silver eggs hidden in the hunt too.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Baptist Church Easter Eggstravaganza at Reid Park
Bring your little bunnies to hunt for thousands of eggs stuffed with candy at Reid Park. Festivities include bounce houses, face painting, games, egg hunt and more.
Where: Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free but you have to register for the event to get your wristband.
Easter Bunny Sightings at the Mall🐰📷
Easter Bunny Pictures at Park Place Mall
Meet the Easter Bunny at Park Place Mall's center court. If you reserve your place online, you can skip the line.
Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
When: Through April 20. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Easter Bunny at Tucson Mall
Get egg-cited, for your cotton tail friend and make some memories to cherish forever. Also, check out pet photos with the Easter Bunny dates here.
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Through April 20. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.