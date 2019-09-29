How is it already fall break? And also, how is it basically October?
For many local school districts, fall break starts the week of Oct. 7 or in the following weeks. Which means it is officially time to sign the kids up for fall break camp, if you haven't already.
Whether you're looking for a week-long camp or just somewhere to drop the kids for a day or two, there are lots of options.
Humane Society of Southern Arizona
What: The Dog Days in the Desert Fall Break Camp focuses on marketing media and photography this year. Kids ages 6-11 will learn about using media for animal welfare and how to care for animals.
When: Oct. 7-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Education Center, 635 W. Roger Road.
Cost: $275 for regular registration or $250 for Hand in Paw Kids Club members.
International Wildlife Museum
What: Kids ages 5-9 will play games, do crafts, meet live animals and learn about habitats and wildlife conservation.
When: Oct. 7-11, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Boulevard
Cost: $135 per student for non-members; $110 per student for members.
The Circus Academy of Tucson
What: Kids of all levels will learn a variety of circus arts, including juggling, tumbling and aerial.
When: Oct. 7-11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: The Circus Academy of Tucson, 400 W. Speedway.
Cost: $230 for the week
Hi-Five Sports Clubs
What: Campers will learn the fundamentals for a variety of team sports and games and then get to compete.
When: Friday Oct. 4; Oct. 7-11, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Maracana Indoor Sports Arena, 555 E. 18th Street
Cost: $250 for the week or $60 per day
University of Arizona Campus Recreation
What: Campers ages 5-11 or "counselors-in-training" ages 12-15 will do team-building activities, arts and crafts and more at "A" Camp. You can also add morning swim lessons to your child's fall-break experience.
When: Oct. 7-11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: UA Campus Recreation, 1400 E. Sixth Street
Cost: $245 for the week or $55 per day for non-members; $225 for the week or $50 per day for members. If you're a returning family or UA staff, use the code UACAMP10 for a 10 percent discount. A sibling discount is also applied after you register your first camper.
Tucson Racquet and Fitness Club
What: Campers ages 5-14 will work on a variety of sports, including tennis, racquetball, volleyball, swimming and basketball.
When: Oct. 7-11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Tucson Racquet and Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road.
Cost: $195 for the week of $48 per day
Playformance
What: Kids in kindergarten through eighth grade will spend the day involved in activities including gaga ball, ninja warrior courses, parkour, fort building, art and more.
When: Friday, Oct. 4; Oct. 7-11; Thursday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Playformance, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $70 per day or $325 for the week.
Tucson Parks and Recreation
What: SchoolzOut Camps include games, arts and crafts, performing arts, nutrition-based learning, field trips and more. There are also programs for teens.
When: Oct. 7-11; Oct. 14-18, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Various city rec centers
Cost: $25-$31
Oro Valley Parks and Recreation
What: Kids play games, make crafts and have fun at this fall break camp.
When: Oct. 14-18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Canada Drive
Cost: $150
YMCA of Southern Arizona
What: Kids ages 6-12 will make glow-in-the-dark slime, play giant Foosball, and go on a nature scavenger hunt, among other activities.
When: Oct. 14-18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road
Cost: $150 for the week or $35 per day
My Gym
What: Kids ages 2-13 play Halloween games, sing songs and do fun arts and crafts. Please provide water and a snack. Campers must be potty trained.
When: Monday, Oct. 14, 2-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 15, noon to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 18, 1-3 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Where: My Gym Tucson, 7942 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $24 per session for members and $30 for non members. Discounts available for siblings.
Marana Parks and Recreation
What: Marana Parks and Recreation has three fall break camps for aspiring athletes — volleyball, basketball and cheer camps. The basketball and volleyball camps teach fundamentals of the sports. At cheer camp, kids learn tumbling, jumps, choreography and other skills.
When: Oct. 14-18; basketball camp is 8-10 a.m.; volleyball camp is 1-3 p.m.; cheer camp is 8-11 a.m.
Where: Basketball and cheer camp at Leman Academy, 7720 N. Silverbell Road; volleyball camp at Dove Mountain C-Steam K-8, 5650 W. Moore Road.
Cost: $50-$62.50 for basketball camp; $30-$37.50 for volleyball camp; $139-$173.75 for cheer camp