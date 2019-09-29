Kidco
Greg Bryan/ Arizona Daily Star

How is it already fall break? And also, how is it basically October? 

For many local school districts, fall break starts the week of Oct. 7 or in the following weeks. Which means it is officially time to sign the kids up for fall break camp, if you haven't already. 

Whether you're looking for a week-long camp or just somewhere to drop the kids for a day or two, there are lots of options. 

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Humane Society of Southern Arizona volunteers Tom Carpenter and daughter Kasey, 16, walk dogs along the Rillito River Trail on a Saturday morning in Tucson, AZ. Photo taken Saturday, July 18, 2015.

What: The Dog Days in the Desert Fall Break Camp focuses on marketing media and photography this year. Kids ages 6-11 will learn about using media for animal welfare and how to care for animals. 

When: Oct. 7-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Where: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Education Center, 635 W. Roger Road

Cost: $275 for regular registration or $250 for Hand in Paw Kids Club members. 

Info: Go here 

International Wildlife Museum 

Jesus Bujanda, 11, keeps a firm grip on a squid he is about to dissect during the International Wildlife Museum's Wild Summer Fun day camp. "On a scale of 1 to 10, this is an 11 in madness. Other camps are 1 or 2," Jesus said.

What: Kids ages 5-9 will play games, do crafts, meet live animals and learn about habitats and wildlife conservation. 

When: Oct. 7-11, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Boulevard

Cost: $135 per student for non-members; $110 per student for members. 

Info: Go here 

The Circus Academy of Tucson

12 year olds Emma LeRoy, left, and Astrid Olson, right, stand on role bolas to practice balance at the Circus Academy of Tucson Thursday, April 6, 2017.

What: Kids of all levels will learn a variety of circus arts, including juggling, tumbling and aerial. 

When: Oct. 7-11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Where: The Circus Academy of Tucson, 400 W. Speedway

Cost: $230 for the week

Info: Go here 

Hi-Five Sports Clubs

Camp at Hi-Five Sports Club will include a variety of games, sports and fun activities. Camp ends with laser tag and obstacle courses.

What: Campers will learn the fundamentals for a variety of team sports and games and then get to compete. 

When: Friday Oct. 4; Oct. 7-11, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Maracana Indoor Sports Arena, 555 E. 18th Street 

Cost: $250 for the week or $60 per day

Info: Go here 

University of Arizona Campus Recreation

What: Campers ages 5-11 or "counselors-in-training" ages 12-15 will do team-building activities, arts and crafts and more at "A" Camp. You can also add morning swim lessons to your child's fall-break experience. 

When: Oct. 7-11,  9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: UA Campus Recreation, 1400 E. Sixth Street

Cost: $245 for the week or $55 per day for non-members; $225 for the week or $50 per day for members. If you're a returning family or UA staff, use the code UACAMP10 for a 10 percent discount. A sibling discount is also applied after you register your first camper. 

Info: Go here 

Tucson Racquet and Fitness Club

The pool at the Tucson Racquet Club. 

What: Campers ages 5-14 will work on a variety of sports, including tennis, racquetball, volleyball, swimming and basketball. 

When: Oct. 7-11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Where: Tucson Racquet and Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road

Cost: $195 for the week of $48 per day

Info: Go here

Playformance

What: Kids in kindergarten through eighth grade will spend the day involved in activities including gaga ball, ninja warrior courses, parkour, fort building, art and more. 

When: Friday, Oct. 4; Oct. 7-11; Thursday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Where: Playformance, 119 E. Toole Ave. 

Cost: $70 per day or $325 for the week. 

Info: Go here

Tucson Parks and Recreation 

 

What: SchoolzOut Camps include games, arts and crafts, performing arts, nutrition-based learning, field trips and more. There are also programs for teens. 

When: Oct. 7-11; Oct. 14-18, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Various city rec centers

Cost: $25-$31

Info: Go here

Oro Valley Parks and Recreation

What: Kids play games, make crafts and have fun at this fall break camp. 

When: Oct. 14-18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Canada Drive

Cost: $150

Info: Go here

YMCA of Southern Arizona

Kids will participate in a variety of games and activities at the Ott Family YMCA's fall break camp.

What: Kids ages 6-12 will make glow-in-the-dark slime, play giant Foosball, and go on a nature scavenger hunt, among other activities. 

When: Oct. 14-18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Road

Cost: $150 for the week or $35 per day

Info: Go here

My Gym

What: Kids ages 2-13 play Halloween games, sing songs and do fun arts and crafts. Please provide water and a snack. Campers must be potty trained. 

When: Monday, Oct. 14, 2-4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 15, noon to 2 p.m.;  Wednesday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 18, 1-3 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. 

Where: My Gym Tucson, 7942 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $24 per session for members and $30 for non members. Discounts available for siblings. 

Info: Go here

Marana Parks and Recreation

What: Marana Parks and Recreation has three fall break camps for aspiring athletes — volleyball, basketball and cheer camps. The basketball and volleyball camps teach fundamentals of the sports. At cheer camp, kids learn tumbling, jumps, choreography and other skills. 

When: Oct. 14-18; basketball camp is 8-10 a.m.; volleyball camp is 1-3 p.m.; cheer camp is 8-11 a.m.

Where: Basketball and cheer camp at Leman Academy, 7720 N. Silverbell Road; volleyball camp at Dove Mountain C-Steam K-8, 5650 W. Moore Road.

Cost: $50-$62.50 for basketball camp; $30-$37.50 for volleyball camp; $139-$173.75 for cheer camp

Info: Go here for basketball camp; here for volleyball camp and here for cheer camp.

Tags