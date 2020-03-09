This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Children's Museum Tucson, registering for fun spring and summer camps now. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
Does it feel like spring break snuck up on you? Same.
Most Tucson area school districts are off next week, which is a welcome and well-deserved break for the hard-working teachers and school staff, but can be panic-inducing for parents and caregivers. How will you fill those days? Where will the kids spend the week if you have to work?
Don't worry, we've gathered a few ideas for you to fill your days with all the fun and rounded up a list of local camp options if you still need to make child care plans.
Go for a swim
If the weather's nice you can dig out your swim suits and hit the pool at one of the four City of Tucson pools that are open year-round. The Catalina Pool, Clements Pool, Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center and Sunnyside Pool all have recreational swim hours every day of the week and are heated to comfy temps of 80-82 degrees. It's worth noting that the pool at the Edith Ball center is covered and has play features and beach entry.
See a movie
The northwest location of Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, 3733 W. Ina Road, is bringing back its Spring Break Movie Club next week from March 17-20. Films start at 2 p.m. each day. The kid-friendly films part of the week's line up are "The Secret of the Kells," "The Fantastic Mr. Fox," "Frozen 2," and "Toy Story 4." Kids can also make a themed craft at each screening and best of all, these events are free. See the schedule and learn more here.
Enjoy nature
Go on an outdoor adventure to enjoy some fresh spring air and the colorful blooming wildflowers. You can find some ideas for trails and spaces to specifically check out for some beautiful blooms here. The Tangerine Sky Community Park, 4411 W. Tangerine Road, is awash in yellow poppies, so you can check out the flowers and then let the kids burn off some energy on the playgrounds and zip lines.
For general hiking some good family-friendly options that are manageable for little legs to add to your list are the Yetman Trail to the Bowen House, Canyon Loop Trail in Catalina State Park and the Painted Hills Trail.
Check out a quirky museum
Take a trip to one (or more) of these 14 quirky museums we wrote about last winter. There are some great options for those days you prefer to stay indoors or during the possible rainy days in the forecast next week. Take the kids to admire collections of old airplanes and neon signs or to step inside a historic post office or aboard a steam locomotive and more fun activities at these museums that are off the beaten path.
Try out a new camp
If your spring break plans include heading to work and finding camp for your kids to fill their days with fun and educational activities. Check out this big list of Tucson organizations hosting daily and week-long camps where kids can do everything from circus arts to soccer.
• Teen Camp at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona - March 16-19
• Puppet Camp with Red Herring Puppets - March 16-20
• Wildlife Camp at International Wildlife Museum - March 16-20
• Spring Break Camp at Children's Museum Tucson - March 16-20
• Playformance Camp - March 9-13 and March 16-20
• Spring Break Camp at the University of Arizona Campus Rec - March 16-20
• Summer Sampler Spring Break Camp at Heart & Soul Oro Valley - March 16-20
• Spring Break Camp at Circus Academy of Tucson - March 16-20
• Tucson Parks and Recreation SchoolzOut kids and teen camps - March 16-20
• Hi-Five Sports Camps at Maracana - March 16-20 and March 23-27
• Horsemanship Camp at TRAK - March 16-20 and March 23-27
