There aren’t too many better ways to beat the Sunday Sads, than with a night of dancing and live music from around the world, and Hotel Congress’ Raza Fest has you covered.
The famed hotel and music venue, celebrating its 100th birthday this year, is bringing together bands and musicians from Mexico City, Monterrey, Madrid and Tucson to share the stage at the first ever Raza Fest celebrating Latino and Spanish language music.
Mexico City electronica maestro Camilo Lara and his project Mexican Institute of Sound, Tucson faves Orkesta Mendoza and Joey Burns of Calexico, Chetes from Mexrissey — a band inspired by the music of Morrissey and The Smiths, and Spanish Indie-rock band Vetusta Morla are among the acts on the bill for the Sunday night show.
Lara, who’s known for his electronica music that fuses cumbia, salsa, and mambo sounds with elements of hip hop, dance, and pop, has been performing in Tucson for more than 10 years as part of HoCo Fest, Congress’ annual weekend-long music festival. He’s performed, collaborated and built strong relationships with most of the musicians and bands who are part of Raza Fest. In a way you could consider the event more of a family reunion, you know if your whole family happened to be amazingly talented musicians that span several genres and tour around the world.
“We thought it was fantastic to do a festival to celebrate this trans border communion that we have with Calexico and Orkesta Mendoza and myself, all these people that became family,” Lara said. “It’s celebrating our heritage and the community between Mexican bands, American Bands and Spanish speaking bands.”
Plus, it’s a great reason to visit the town Lara has adopted as second home.
“It’s such a unique town, all of the musicians have a very strong human relationship and are all about pushing each other and making great music together,” Lara said. “You don’t see that everywhere.”
Although this is the first event of its kind at Hotel Congress, Lara has high hopes it will become one of the venue’s signature events.
“I think it’s a very exciting leap of faith by creating this whole new event that hopefully lasts more than 10 years,” he said in reference to the number of years he’s been performing in Tucson. “It’s gonna be a great place to discover new bands and have fun.”
You can even make a whole night of it with a pre-show dinner on the patio at the Cup Café. A VIP package for $64.14 includes a ticket to the show, an appetizer, entrée and dessert, and a commemorative Hotel Congress Centennial Pin.
If your feet aren't already killing you from all the dancing at the end of the concert, head across the street to R Bar for the Raza Fest After Party featuring DJ sets by Lara and Joey Burns from Calexico.
If you go
What: Raza Fest
When: Sunday, Oct. 13., 5-10 p.m.
Where: Concert is on the Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. After party is across the street at R Bar, 350 E. Congress St.
Cost: Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 day of show. Fees apply online. VIP dinner and show tickets are $64.14.
More info: Learn more and purchase tickets here.