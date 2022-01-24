The world's shiniest gems and minerals are returning to Tucson this month when over 30 gem and mineral shows pop up around the city. Vendors from across the globe bring gems, minerals and even fossils to sell and trade right here in Southern Arizona. The three-week event takes place from around Wednesday, Jan. 26, to Sunday, Feb. 13, according to Visit Tucson.
Here are six gem shows to check out when the showcase rolls through Tucson.
Kino Gem & Mineral Show
Right off Interstate 10 in the Kino Sports Complex, thousands and thousands of precious gems sit beneath large white tents for viewing and purchasing. This show features gemstones, minerals, fossils, beads, turquoise and jewelry. In addition, there will be a food court and a UPS office on-site in case you need to ship out your new gemstone purchase. So whether you stop by for 30 minutes or a few hours, there's plenty to check out at this gem show.
When: Thursday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Feb. 13.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Where: Kino Sports Complex located at 2500 E. Ajo Way.
Admission: Free.
Parking: Free.
For more information, visit their website: KinoGemShow.com.
22nd Street Mineral, Fossil & Gem Show
More than 50,000 attendees are predicted to come to this year's 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil & Gem Show. The show will feature 350 booths, totaling 122,080 square feet full of minerals, gemstones, dinosaur fossils, handicrafts and art. There will also be 11 food and beverage vendors at the show's food court. The 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil & Gem Show is one of the more popular shows in Tucson, so plan your visit accordingly!
When: Thursday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Feb. 13.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Where: 993 S. Freeway.
Admission: Free.
Parking: $5 on weekdays and $10 on weekends.
For more information, visit their website: 22ndstreet.show/show-details/.
Tucson Gem & Mineral Society's Gem and Mineral Show
For over 50 years, the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society’s Gem and Mineral Show has annually been the home to some of the most spectacular gems in the world for one special weekend in Tucson. The society uses the show to bring together the public, educators and curators who are all passionate about two things: gems and minerals. The theme of this year's show is "The Show That Glows," where attendees can view minerals in the "Apatite Supergroup." Also, don't forget to check out the Fluorescent Mineral Pavilion that features 80 exhibits of fluorescent minerals. Please note: Face coverings are required for entry at the Tucson Convention Center.
Fun fact: This show is what started the massive gem showcase we know today!
When: Thursday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 13.
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Tucson Convention Center located at 260 S. Church Ave.
Admission: $12 + fees for a one-day pass or $20 + fees for a two-day pass. Children under 14 are free with a paying adult.
Parking: Check out the TCC's website for a list of parking lots and garages. Prices vary.
For more information, visit their website: tgms.org/show.
Colors of the Stone, To Bead True Blue and Tucson Artisan Workshops
These biannual shows held at the Casino Del Sol Resort host over "1,000 artisan exhibits, galleries, and workshops," according to their website. Unlike some other gem and mineral shows around the city during this time of year, this show also focuses on beads and other art forms. Some exhibitors include jewel smiths, bead makers, glass blowers, basket weavers and bohemian merchants. Please note: Face masks are required for entry.
When: Saturday, Jan. 29 through Saturday, Feb. 5.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except on Saturday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Casino Del Sol Conference Center located at 5655 W. Valencia Road.
Admission: Free.
Parking: Free.
For more information, visit the event's website: colorsofthestone.com/winter.php.
Tucson Fine Mineral Show at the Westward Look Resort
This show brings a taste of the world's finest gems and minerals to Tucson's north side. Fine Mineral Shows hopes to "support the hobby in any positive way we can and to create more collectors of fine mineral specimens," according to the event's website. This year is the 20th anniversary of the four-day event at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa.
When: Friday, Feb. 4 through Monday, Feb. 7.
Hours: Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: The Westward Look Resort located at 245 E. Ina Road.
Admission: Free.
Parking: Free.
For more information, visit the event's website: finemineralshow.com/tucson/.
Tucson African Art Village
Head to Tucson African Art Village to explore items from artisans from West Africa, including Mali, Ghana and Gambia. The show will feature more than 120 vendors.
"People have contacted me about the show this year, made reservations to come here based on the African Art Village," Tucson African Art Village founder Charlotte Mack told the Arizona Daily Star. "My show is outside. That should make it safer for everyone."
When: Saturday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 13.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Where: 279 S. Linda Ave.
Admission: Free.
Parking: Free.
For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
Tips for attending this year's gem and mineral shows in Tucson
Remember that all of the events' dates are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDC currently recommends that everyone in Pima County wear a mask while in public indoor settings due to the county's current high transmission rate. (Check out the CDC's COVID-19 County Check.)
- Consistently use hand sanitizer throughout your visits.
Download the Visit Tucson "Tucson Gem Show app" to stay up to date and see the complete list of gem and mineral shows around the city.