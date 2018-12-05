Nothing is more festive than amazing lights and fun music.
Starting Friday, you can get both, and then some, at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium's seasonal light shows.
"Season of Light" explores the many festivals of light — including Christmas and Hanukkah — that celebrate the spirit of renewal. You'll also learn about the origin of today's Christmas songs and customs and how dark days of winter have inspired luminous festivals and traditions in other cultures.
"Holiday Magic" features magical laser lights set to your favorite holiday music. The kids will love this one.
Make a whole afternoon or evening of it and check out the current gemstones exhibit, the minerals display and let the kids play and learn on the many hands-on exhibits. You can also get some holiday shopping in at the gift shop, which is full of educational toys and books.
The seasonal light shows run from Dec. 7 through Jan. 6. Details below.
If you go
What: Holiday shows at Flandrau
When: Various times Dec. 7 through Jan. 6
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $16; $12 for kids ages 4-17; Free for children 3 and under. Includes Science Center exhibits, UA Mineral Museum and one planetarium show.
More info: Go here