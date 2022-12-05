It’s time to pull out your walking shoes, stretchy pants and wallets, Tucson. The Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair is back this weekend with shopping, food and fun for everyone.

The 53rd Fourth Avenue Street Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday Dec. 9-10, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

You can expect to see around 350 vendors at this year’s event including crafters, artists, merchants, food sellers and more. Some of the vendors that will be in attendance include Juju & Moxie, Turtle’s Soup and Tucson Tea Company.

As for food, you can find traditional festival food like hot dogs, funnel cakes, beer and lemonade, and even some specialties that are exclusive to Tucson like Foxy Roxy's Chicken 'n Cone and Brushfire BBQ. The brick-and-mortar eateries along the avenue are also an option.

Aside from shopping and indulging in some snacks (or a whole meal), the street fair will have various forms of entertainment such as live music, dance groups, tarot card readings and caricature drawings.

To help you get in the holiday spirit, there will also be Christmas carolers and an appearance from Santa. Kids of all ages can visit Santa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Mike Haggerty Plaza located at 316 N. Fourth Ave.

In addition, Arizona Complete Health plans to set up a wellness area in the Antigone Books parking lot that will provide “on-site dental exams, mammograms, diabetes screenings, COVID-19 vaccines and other health-related services free to attendees,” according to a press release from the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association.

Since the event brings together an average of 300,000 people throughout the weekend, parking can be limited. The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association recommends parking at the Pennington Garage, Tyndall Avenue Garage or the Plaza Centro Garage. If you park at the Tyndall Avenue Garage, you can easily hop on the (free) Sun Link streetcar to the street fair.

There will also be a free shuttle service from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The shuttle will have two stops: Pennington and Sixth Street, and Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street, according to the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association.

For more information about the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair, visit the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association’s website or give them a call at 520-624-5004.