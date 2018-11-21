Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

For Everyone🎉

Wee Winter Wonderland at The Mini Time Machine Museum

+17 

Wee Winter Wonderland

Go see the miniature homes and towns in their holiday best. During Wee Winter Wonderland, The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures decorates the lobby and more than a dozen miniatures from the permanent collection. 

Find more information here.

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive

When: Available to visit till Jan. 6, Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: $9 museum admission

Lights of the World Tucson

+17 

Combine 6 million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, sea lions, stingrays encounter, artisan vendors, food and you get the new-to-Tucson Lights of the World. Tickets include all rides and shows. Artisan vendors and food court will be available for purchase.

For more information click here.

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)

When: Open till Jan. 2, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m. 

Cost: $24.99; kids age 3-and-under get in free. Active military and first responders get free admission on Tuesdays with ID.

Lights of the World Tucson

Combine 6 million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, sea lions, stingrays encounter, artisan vendors, food and you get the …

Thanksgiving Yoga Donation Class for HSSA

+17 

Do yoga for a cause and help the little fur babies at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

Find more information here.

Where: Tucson Yoga, 150 S. Fourth Ave.

When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 9-10 a.m.

Cost: $10-$20 donations

Annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair (Sponsored)

+17 

Shoppers walk around the various vendors during the annual Holiday Arts and Craft Fair in Reid Park in 2016. 

Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair presented by Tucson Parks and Recreation in Reid Park. This free event features more than 140 vendors from all over the Southwest — from artists, crafters and photographers to painters, potters, jewelers and more. Food and refreshments are available from local vendors.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 24-25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Reid Park, 22nd Street and Country Club Road. Click here for parking info.

Cost: Free

More info here

My Neighbor Totoro at the Loft

Watch this Miyazaki classic at The Loft while you recover from eating too much turkey.

Find more information here.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. 

When: Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 22-25, 10-11:35 p.m. Thursday and 10-11:35 a.m. and 10-11:35 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 

Cost: $5-$6

Tombstone Christmas Tree Lighting

Join the annual lighting of the Allen Street Christmas Tree. Hot cocoa and caroling start at 5:30 p.m. The tree-lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m.

Find more information here.

Where: Allen Street, Tombstone

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Star Wars A New Hope In Concert: Tucson Symphony Orchestra

+17 

Watch "A New Hope" projected onto the big screen as Tucson Symphony Orchestra performs. Experience the dramatic moments of the movie through stringed, percussion, wind and brass instruments. 

Find more information here.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 4 p.m.

Cost: $30-$86

Card Creations at Hobby Lobby

+17 

'Tis the season again for greeting cards. Give a personal touch to your cards this season and craft dimensional cards for family and friends. 

Find more information here.

Where: Hobby Lobby, 5555 E. Broadway, Ste. 131

When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Five box cards for only $25

Who-Bilation at Our Play Place 

Fah who for-aze! Dah who dor-aze! Welcome Christmas! Come this way!

The event includes a Grinch ornament craft, visit with the Grinch, and playtime.

Find more information here.

Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive

When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 10-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $15, click here for you ticket. 

Miracle on 34th Street at Fox Theatre

+17 

See the 1947 film version of "Miracle on 34th Street" at the historic Fox Theatre.

The movie is about a department store Santa who claims to be the real St. Nick.

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 3-5 p.m.

Cost: $5 each. Members and kids 12 and under are free.

For more information click here

A Magical Cirque Christmas

A holiday entertainment blockbuster set to dazzle audiences of all ages. Featuring the best talent from around the globe. Be transported to the golden age of entertainment by the mind-blowing talents, stunning costumes, comedy and more!

Find more information here.

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

When: Monday, Nov. 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $33 and up.

Free Stuff🤑

Earn Your Turkey at the UFC Gym

This free event is open to all. Come dressed to work out and our coaches will guide you through a great class and have you ready to take on that gobbler at home. 

Find more information here.

Where: UFC Gym North, 8330 N. Thornydale Road

When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 8-9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Home for the Holidays at Casa Film Bar

If you think your family is crazy on Thanksgiving, then check out this film. Your family might not be so bad. 

Find information here.

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Yoga at Quincie Douglas Library

+17 

Burn some calories with a certified yoga instructor. Namaste!

Find more information here.

Where: Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St.

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 9-10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Black Friday HIIT Workouts

+17 

Choose between two classes focused on a style of exercise that uses short bursts of activity followed by brief rest periods to get your heart rate up.

Find more information here.

Where: Floor Polish Dance and Fitness, 408 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

For more information click here

Black KAT Friday at Kinetic Arts 

Bring some gently-used clothing to trade, barter and donate.

Don't forget about the free cardio-active pole classes. 

Find more information here.

Where: Kinetic Arts, 17 E. Toole Ave.

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Black Friday Birthday Tailgate Party at The Core

+17 

The Core's celebrates its fourth birthday with a bunch of fun activities.

Play cornhole, Jenga and a ladder toss competition. Plus there will be raffle prizes and some cool giveaways.

Find more information here.   

Where: The Core, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Ste. 277

When: Friday, Nov. 23, noon-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wreck-It Ralph at Casa Film Bar

+17 

Feeling frustrated from the holiday crowds? Well, don't start throwing stuff. Instead watch Ralph do it.

Find more information here.

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Gingerbread Man Ornament at Home Depot

+17 

Build some memories and an amazing ornament with your kiddo. Paint and tools will be available and kids get a free pin after completing the workshop. 

For more information, go here and then select the location of your choice.

Where: Nearest Home Depot

When: Saturday, Nov 24, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free, get there before 10:30-11 a.m. while supplies last.

Mildred & Dildred present: Mr. Nature’s Music Garden

+17 

Jam to live music with Mr. Nature and shake your turkey legs. 

For more information click here.

Where: Mildred & Dildred, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Ste. 186

When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Shopping 🛒

IMC's World Famous Rummage Sale

+17 

Shop weird, cheap, broken, old and new stuff. Listen to live music while you search and don't miss out on the $20 and under door-busters. 

Finds more information here.

Where: Instrumental Music Center, 7063 E. Speedway 

When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 23-25, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Plaza Palomino Holiday Art Sale

+17 

Southern Arizona Clay Artists are teaming up with Southern Arizona Arts Guild to putting out a real spread. Shop and support your local artists during the holidays. 

Find more information here.

Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road

When: Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 24-25, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for some great finds.

Made in Tucson Market

+17 

Artwork by Creative Kismet

Meet Tucson artists and get a glimpse at their creative process at this local-only market happening just around the corner of Fourth Avenue.

Find more information here.

When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 7th Street, between 4th and 5th avenue

Cost: Free to attend.

Museum Store Sunday at MOCA

+17 

Shop an outdoor holiday market with local makers, designers and MOCAshop vendors. MOCA members can enjoy early-bird access to the market from 10 a.m. to noon. Shoppers can also enjoy the museum for free all day.

Find more information here.

Where:  MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

When: Sunday, Nov. 25, noon-3 p.m.

Cost: Free