For Everyone🎉
Wee Winter Wonderland at The Mini Time Machine Museum
Go see the miniature homes and towns in their holiday best. During Wee Winter Wonderland, The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures decorates the lobby and more than a dozen miniatures from the permanent collection.
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Available to visit till Jan. 6, Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: $9 museum admission
Lights of the World Tucson
Combine 6 million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, sea lions, stingrays encounter, artisan vendors, food and you get the new-to-Tucson Lights of the World. Tickets include all rides and shows. Artisan vendors and food court will be available for purchase.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Open till Jan. 2, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $24.99; kids age 3-and-under get in free. Active military and first responders get free admission on Tuesdays with ID.
Combine 6 million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, sea lions, stingrays encounter, artisan vendors, food and you get the …
Thanksgiving Yoga Donation Class for HSSA
Do yoga for a cause and help the little fur babies at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.
Where: Tucson Yoga, 150 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: $10-$20 donations
Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair presented by Tucson Parks and Recreation in Reid Park. This free event features more than 140 vendors from all over the Southwest — from artists, crafters and photographers to painters, potters, jewelers and more. Food and refreshments are available from local vendors.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 24-25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Reid Park, 22nd Street and Country Club Road. Click here for parking info.
Cost: Free
My Neighbor Totoro at the Loft
Watch this Miyazaki classic at The Loft while you recover from eating too much turkey.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 22-25, 10-11:35 p.m. Thursday and 10-11:35 a.m. and 10-11:35 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Cost: $5-$6
Tombstone Christmas Tree Lighting
Join the annual lighting of the Allen Street Christmas Tree. Hot cocoa and caroling start at 5:30 p.m. The tree-lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m.
Where: Allen Street, Tombstone
When: Friday, Nov. 23, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Star Wars A New Hope In Concert: Tucson Symphony Orchestra
Watch "A New Hope" projected onto the big screen as Tucson Symphony Orchestra performs. Experience the dramatic moments of the movie through stringed, percussion, wind and brass instruments.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 4 p.m.
Cost: $30-$86
Card Creations at Hobby Lobby
'Tis the season again for greeting cards. Give a personal touch to your cards this season and craft dimensional cards for family and friends.
Where: Hobby Lobby, 5555 E. Broadway, Ste. 131
When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Five box cards for only $25
Who-Bilation at Our Play Place
Fah who for-aze! Dah who dor-aze! Welcome Christmas! Come this way!
The event includes a Grinch ornament craft, visit with the Grinch, and playtime.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $15, click here for you ticket.
Miracle on 34th Street at Fox Theatre
See the 1947 film version of "Miracle on 34th Street" at the historic Fox Theatre.
The movie is about a department store Santa who claims to be the real St. Nick.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: $5 each. Members and kids 12 and under are free.
A Magical Cirque Christmas
A holiday entertainment blockbuster set to dazzle audiences of all ages. Featuring the best talent from around the globe. Be transported to the golden age of entertainment by the mind-blowing talents, stunning costumes, comedy and more!
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Monday, Nov. 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $33 and up.
Free Stuff🤑
Earn Your Turkey at the UFC Gym
This free event is open to all. Come dressed to work out and our coaches will guide you through a great class and have you ready to take on that gobbler at home.
Where: UFC Gym North, 8330 N. Thornydale Road
When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 8-9:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Home for the Holidays at Casa Film Bar
If you think your family is crazy on Thanksgiving, then check out this film. Your family might not be so bad.
Find information here.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Nov. 22, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Yoga at Quincie Douglas Library
Burn some calories with a certified yoga instructor. Namaste!
Where: Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St.
When: Friday, Nov. 23, 9-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Black Friday HIIT Workouts
Choose between two classes focused on a style of exercise that uses short bursts of activity followed by brief rest periods to get your heart rate up.
Where: Floor Polish Dance and Fitness, 408 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Friday, Nov. 23, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Black KAT Friday at Kinetic Arts
Bring some gently-used clothing to trade, barter and donate.
Don't forget about the free cardio-active pole classes.
Where: Kinetic Arts, 17 E. Toole Ave.
When: Friday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Black Friday Birthday Tailgate Party at The Core
The Core's celebrates its fourth birthday with a bunch of fun activities.
Play cornhole, Jenga and a ladder toss competition. Plus there will be raffle prizes and some cool giveaways.
Where: The Core, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Ste. 277
When: Friday, Nov. 23, noon-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Wreck-It Ralph at Casa Film Bar
Feeling frustrated from the holiday crowds? Well, don't start throwing stuff. Instead watch Ralph do it.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 23, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Gingerbread Man Ornament at Home Depot
Build some memories and an amazing ornament with your kiddo. Paint and tools will be available and kids get a free pin after completing the workshop.
For more information, go here and then select the location of your choice.
Where: Nearest Home Depot
When: Saturday, Nov 24, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, get there before 10:30-11 a.m. while supplies last.
Mildred & Dildred present: Mr. Nature’s Music Garden
Jam to live music with Mr. Nature and shake your turkey legs.
Where: Mildred & Dildred, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Ste. 186
When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Shopping 🛒
IMC's World Famous Rummage Sale
Shop weird, cheap, broken, old and new stuff. Listen to live music while you search and don't miss out on the $20 and under door-busters.
Finds more information here.
Where: Instrumental Music Center, 7063 E. Speedway
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 23-25, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Plaza Palomino Holiday Art Sale
Southern Arizona Clay Artists are teaming up with Southern Arizona Arts Guild to putting out a real spread. Shop and support your local artists during the holidays.
Where: Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road
When: Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 24-25, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for some great finds.
Made in Tucson Market
Meet Tucson artists and get a glimpse at their creative process at this local-only market happening just around the corner of Fourth Avenue.
When: Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
Museum Store Sunday at MOCA
Shop an outdoor holiday market with local makers, designers and MOCAshop vendors. MOCA members can enjoy early-bird access to the market from 10 a.m. to noon. Shoppers can also enjoy the museum for free all day.
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 25, noon-3 p.m.
Cost: Free