La Encantada's Enchanted Snowfall

The mall on Skyline Drive promises snow every weekend, along with live music and hot chocolate provided by Blanco Tacos + Tequila. Bring the kids or make it a date night. 

When: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 21-22, 6 and 6:45 p.m.

Where: The La Encantada courtyard, 2905 E. Skyline Drive

Cost: Free

 

Studio Nights: Make Your Own Scarf

Just in time for winter! Learn how to crochet your very own scarf with a variety of colors. Hooks and yarn will be supplied. 

Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free, email northwestevents@bookmans.com to reserve spots



A Week of Free classes at Circus Sanctuary

Circus Sanctuary is celebrating one year of being in business with one week of free classes. Experience aerial silks, the trapeze and more with your family. Kids 14 and up can attend all adult classes, but kids under 8 must be supervised by an adult. Office staff and instructors will be there to help get you set up for a fun flying time. 

Where: Circus Sanctuary, 3113 E. Columbia St.

When: Dec. 30- Jan. 5, 2019, click here for times. 

Cost: Free, no registration required.



Winter Break S.T.E.A.M. Program

Learn how electrical circuits light up a Christmas tree and explore scientific concepts in a fun environment with other kids.

Where: Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St.

When: Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4, 1-3 p.m.

Cost: Free



Legos at Nanini 

It's Lego time! Build, stack and create with fellow Lego fans this weekend. Legos are supplied by the library and all ages are welcome to attend. 

Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Rd. 

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 2-3 p.m.

Cost: Free



Third Thursday MOCA Museum

Enjoy a themed night with different performances, music, and hands-on activities, as well as a cash bar and food trucks.

Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

When: Thursday, Jan. 3, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free



Home Depot Kids Workshop: Easel with Whiteboard

Create with your little elf with a hands-on workshop where you and your child can build an easel. Your young artist can display artwork from school or create a new masterpiece on the dry-erase whiteboard keeping the project mess free.

Where: Local Home Depot

When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: Free, while supplies last. 

