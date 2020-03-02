This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Pima Association of Governments. Public funding for schools lunches, roads, health care and other community programs depends on accurate census data. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
Save your money and entertain your family and friends with free activities. Check out museum events, concerts, movies, fitness, demos, art shows, car shows and more fun and free events happening this month in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas!
Disney Sing-o Night!
Something your smarty-pants Disney bestie will love! This is a new and exciting musical spin on the traditional game of bingo. Instead of listening for a number, players are listening to their favorite music. Prizes will be handed out and all ages are welcome.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Tuesday, March 3, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for some tasty brews
Free First Tuesday at Children's Museum Oro Valley
It's a free day of education and fun at CMOV. Free admission all day with special guests. Visitors will get a pass for a free return visit courtesy of Pima County.
Where: Children's Museum Oro Valley, 11015 N. Oracle Road
When: Tuesday, March 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Cars, Coffee and Clubs
Take your cars, family and friends for some fun at Top Golf. There will be complimentary coffee and raffles during the event.
Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Place
When: Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Free car show and coffee; golf is available for purchase
Free First Saturday Teddy Bear Picnic
Pack a lunch and enjoy a picnic on the lawn with your teddy at Valley of the Moon. Bring your imagination and come play games, crafts, photo ops and more.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, March 7, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a snack
Free Fit First Saturday
Don't miss a morning full of fun and free activities! Enjoy a 45-minute fitness activity, food demo for seasonal recipes and a gardening class.
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Live Music at the Lake
Listen to a live concert at Sahuarita Lake Park. Santa Pachita will bring you Latin rock you can dance to.
Where: Sahuarita Parks and Recreation, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, March 7, 5-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, bring blanket or chairs
Drag Story Hour Reading and Workshop
Drop by Antigone Books for a miniature drag performance which includes a story, songs and a fun craft. Afterward, stick around for a 45-minute discussion of the development of the drag story hour concept and its place in the history of drag performance.
Where: Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Kids Concert: Young Mozart and Friends
Jump back into the 1700s to experience music of young Mozart as well as some other composers. Experience games similar to those Mozart would have played, like ninepins and ring taw, while enjoying musical selections from the era.
Where: Town of Oro Valley, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, March 7, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Tree Festival and Climbing Champions
Celebrate your love of trees at this fun interactive event. Watch the exciting Arizona State Tree Climbing Championship and learn all about trees through engaging demonstrations, booths, and activities for the whole family. Activities include tree scavenger hunt, prizes, tree trivia, demos, tree planting, tree tour and more.
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Women's Night at CrossFit 520
Join an evening of empowerment to celebrate International Women's Day! The evening will include a workout for all levels, a clothing swap, wine, snacks, Lululemon raffle and empowerment exercises.
Where: CrossFit 520, 3311 N. Chapel Ave.
When: Saturday, March 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, empowered portrait sessions are available for purchase
Riverfront Classical Concert
Listen to Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra perform beloved pieces by Beethoven, Dvořák and Johann Strauss.
Where: Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane
When: Sunday, March 8, 4-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Open House at Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum
Start the season with toy train fun for all ages. Check out nine changing and improved layouts, including a new play layout for the little kids. Don't forget the outdoor depot for a ride on the train, which will be running, weather permitting.
Where: Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave.
When: Sunday, March 8 and 22, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Woofstock and Adopt-A-Thon
Have a groovy time at Reid Park with your furry friends. There will be pet adoptions, demos, paw painting, on-stage blessing of animals, contests, prizes, food, entertainment, kid's zone, face painting and more righteous stuff.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Dirty T Flea and Punk Rock Market
When + Where Co. is hosting a punk inspired market event. There will be food trucks, live music, vendors, live demos and more.
Where: Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. Sixth St.
When: Friday-Saturday, March 14-15, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Storybook Parade at Tucson Festival of Books
Dress up as your favorite character or bring your favorite book to march with at the festival. Kids will get to march with special guests, Pete the Cat, Paddington, Curious George, and Frog and Toad and more.
Where: UA BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Festival of Books
This annual celebration of books and reading includes two days of author talks and signings, exhibitors, special visitors, fantastic local performers, parades, shopping and more. Don't forget to stop by the This Is Tucson tent!
Where: Tucson Festival of Books, University of Arizona Mall
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 14-15, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Event is free
Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival
This two-day festival features up to 65 artists and exhibitors, live performances, food vendors and family arts activities.
Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring money for food
World's Best Book Swap
Do you need a new book in your life and you are out of shelf room? Well, swap a old book with a new one and then relax with a refreshing mimosa.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Saturday, March 14, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring a book for swapping. Mimosas are available for purchase
Kids Storytime
Make some friends during storytime featuring Pete the Cat: Great Leprechaun Chase by James Dean.
Where: Barnes & Noble at the Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Mutts and Muscle Car Show
This show is open to all makes and models and offers awards for the Top 10 and "Best of Show." Listen to live music and stroll through these powerful beauties.
Where: Copper Mine Brewing Co., 3455 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Saturday, March 14, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but $10 if you want to show your muscle car
Pleiades Dance Concert in the Park
Spend an evening of dance under the stars. This concert features artists who represent contemporary dance today — both regionally and as part of the national landscape.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Saturday, March 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
The 17th Annual Rails in the Garden Tour
Visit some or all of the nine garden railroads throughout the Tucson area on a self-guided tour.
Map of the tour here.
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 14-15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Healthy Pregnancy Class
Cruise over to The Core to receive guidance and health advice for expectant mothers. This class will have information about nutrition, exercise, fetal development, physical changes and emotional changes for mothers-to-be.
Where: The Core at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Sunday, March 15, 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, remember to register
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival
The event will include kids activities, beer garden, local vendors, marching bands, interactive games, and live music featuring Katie's Randy Cat.
Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave.
When: Sunday, March 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Free Movie at Himmel Park
Bring your chairs and blankets to watch "The Missing Link." This screening will take place outdoors on "Hippie Hill" at Himmel Park.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, March 20, 7-8:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Screening of Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Visit Thneedville and watch the grumpy but charming creature who speaks for the trees at The Loft! Pre-show activities with Mildred & Dildred starts at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 21, 9:15-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Czech and Eastern European Celebration
This very special concert is sponsored by the Tucson Czech-Slovak Club and is free and open to the public.
Where: Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road
When: Sunday, March 22, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Sunday Stroll and Roll
Meet up at the Heirloom Farmers Markets at the Historic Rillito Park Race Track for a 3-mile walk, jog, or ride. Longer distances are available!
Where: Rillito Park Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Sunday, March 22, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, on your fifth time participating in the Sunday Stroll and Roll, you receive a $5 token that can be used at the Heirloom Farmers Market
Bravo! Free Concert with Tucson Symphony Orchestra
Music is in the air at the Convention Center. Listen to Tucson Symphony Orchestra with a admission-free concert featuring UA Dance and Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus. Hear world premieres by Tucson Symphony Orchestra Young Composers Project students.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Friday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Spring Festival of the Arts
This two-day festival features over 125 artists and exhibitors in all mediums, live musical performances, food vendors and family arts activities.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Marana Founders' Day
Come out and meet your community! Enjoy a parade, festival, live music, entertainment, cultural booths, inflatables, Marana Macro Machines and more.
Where: 11555 W. Civic Center Drive
When: Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Fiesta Sahuarita
Grab the family and join the party in Sahuarita! There will be water slides, rides, activities, music, entertainment, exhibits, non-profit organizations and food available for purchase.
Where: Anamax Dog Park, W. Camino Mazatlan
When: Saturday, March 28, noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Cyclovia Tucson
Cyclovia is back! Take advantage of the car-free streets for walking, biking, playing and all out fun.
Where: Downtown to South Tucson on a big loop route
When: Sunday, Mar. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Park Fest at Palo Verde Park
Visit Palo Verde Park for free fun performances! There will be four stages with 12 talented local artists.
Where: Palo Verde Park Neighborhood, 425 S. Mann Ave.
When: Sunday, March 29, 3-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Healthier Logic 101: Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle
Learn and discover the facts about eating healthy and how to maintain it easily. Watch four experts, including two physicians, reveal how food affects disease in your body, how to reverse it and how to easily maintain a healthy lifestyle without following a fad.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Sunday, March 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Running Safety and Self-Defense Class
This class gives a brief overview of running safety tips, followed by a hands-on self-defense class. Participants will be shown practical self-defense techniques and will be allowed to practice these moves under the guidance of certified instructors.
Where: The Core at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Sunday, March 29, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Meet Me at Maynards Mural Walk
Bring your strollers, friends or a well-behaved pup for a colorful walk. Maynards has two different routes mapped out. You can walk/run 1.85 miles and see 13 murals or a 3-mile route with 21 murals.
Where: Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Monday, March 30, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free, wear comfortable shoes.