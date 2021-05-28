There's nothing better than summer movie nights (or mornings) — especially when they're super cheap.
Open Air Cinema at The Loft
The Loft is continuing outdoor screenings at its Open Air Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway all summer long!
Check The Loft's Facebook event page and website for more films as they are added throughout the summer.
Schedule:
May 28, 30 and June 1, 3: "Aliens"
May 29, 31 and June 2: "Alien"
June 4, 7, 10: "Hunt for the Wilderpeople"
June 5, 8: "Monsoon Wedding"
June 6, 9: "The Host"
June 11, 14, 17: "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert"
June 13, 16: "My Own Private Idaho"
June 12, 15: "But I'm a Cheerleader"
Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy free screenings at the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.
Check out the Facebook page for more information.
Schedule
June 26: "Frozen 2"
July 24: "Sonic the Hedgehog"
August 28: "Call of the Wild"
Harkins Family Fun Series
Head to Harkins Theatres at Tucson Spectrum, 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz, and Arizona Pavilions, 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive for family fun all summer long.
Arrive early for best seats and snacks! All movies begin at 9:45 a.m. Tickets are $5 per person, or $3 for My Harkins Awards Members.
Visit the Harkins website for more information. Times and dates are subject to change.
Schedule
June 11: "Despicable Me"
June 18: "Trolls World Tour"
June 25: "Abominable"
July 2: "The Croods: A New Age"
July 9: "Kung Fu Panda"
July 16: "Madagascar"
Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse
Catch fun films for kids all summer for $1.50 per person, per film every Wednesday from June 16 through Aug. 4.
Participating theaters are:
- Century Theatres at The Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
- Century 20 El Con and XD, 3601 E. Broadway
- Cinemark 10 in Sierra Vista, 2175 E. Mercado Loop
Times and dates are subject to change. Find more information on the Cinemark website.
Schedule
June 16: "Trolls World Tour"
June 23: "The Secret Life of Pets 2"
June 30: "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
July 2: "The Lego Movie 2"
July 14: "The Angry Birds Movie 2"
July 21: "Dora and the Lost City of Gold"
July 28: "Minions"
Aug. 4: "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs"
Free Summer Drive-in Movies with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Drive-in for some freebie fun movies at Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway. No registration required.
Visit the website for more information.
Schedule
June 18: "Onward"
July 16: "Hook"
August 13: "Raya and The Last Dragon"