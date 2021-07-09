There's nothing better than summer movie nights (or mornings) — especially when they're super cheap.
We found several Tucson places where you can catch free or discounted screenings of films under the stars or in the cool AC all summer long.
Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy free screenings at the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.
Check out the Facebook page for more information.
Schedule
July 24: "Sonic the Hedgehog"
August 28: "Call of the Wild"
Harkins Family Fun Series
Head to Harkins Theatres at Tucson Spectrum, 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz, and Arizona Pavilions, 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive for family fun all summer long.
Arrive early for best seats and snacks! All movies begin at 9:45 a.m. Tickets are $5 per person, or $3 for My Harkins Awards Members.
Visit the Harkins website for more information. Times and dates are subject to change.
Schedule
July 9: "Kung Fu Panda"
July 16: "Madagascar"
Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse
Catch fun films for kids all summer for $1.50 per person, per film every Wednesday from June 16 through Aug. 4.
Participating theaters are:
- Century Theatres at The Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
- Century 20 El Con and XD, 3601 E. Broadway
- Cinemark 10 in Sierra Vista, 2175 E. Mercado Loop
Times and dates are subject to change. Find more information on the Cinemark website.
Schedule
July 14: "The Angry Birds Movie 2"
July 21: "Dora and the Lost City of Gold"
July 28: "Minions"
Aug. 4: "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs"
Free Summer Drive-in Movies with Sahuarita Parks and Recreation
Drive-in for some freebie fun movies at Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway. No registration required.
Visit the website for more information.
Schedule
July 16: "Hook"
August 13: "Raya and The Last Dragon"