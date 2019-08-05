There are tons of fun things to do this August that won't cost you a dime.
Return of the Mermaids
Get dressed up as your favorite sea creature and head downtown for some fin-flippin fun. Face painting, costumes, local artists, mermaid goods, DJ Clint, dancing, fire spinning, meet mermaids, costume contests, food trucks, prizes, parade and a mermaid pageant.
After 9 p.m. things get more grown up, so keep that in mind when deciding when to take the kiddos home.
Where: Fourth Avenue and downtown
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 3-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Art after Dark
A night of performance, costume, singing and dancing with ATCteen Improv Troupe from Arizona Theatre Company and ATC Learning & Education.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Cars and Coffee
Cruise in for a show of shiny classics and roaring engines. This month features American muscle vehicles.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 6-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
The Secret Life of Sharks
Discover the true nature of the world's most misunderstood animal in this photographic presentation with award-winning photographer Samantha Schwann.
Where: 72 Aquatics, 3110 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 4-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
"Zathura: A Space Adventure" A free screening
Watch a free screening of a movie about a board game that launches two brothers into space. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Jazz Concert: Sly Man and Sheryl Ann
Enjoy an evening of Jazz music performed by Sly Man and Sheryl Ann at the Lookout Bar.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Yoga at Roadrunner Bicycles
Take a relaxing and restorative yin class. Remember to bring your mat and water.
Where: Roadrunner Bicycles, 6177 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Aug. 11, 5-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Family Day at TMA
The day will be filled with in-gallery activities and art making. There will be family-focused tours of Travelogue at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and guests can create their own sketchbooks.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, August 11, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Jazz Concert Series: Purple Spectre
Listen to a quintet featuring The University of Arizona School of Jazz, Director of Jazz Studies, Dr. Angelo Versace on Rhodes Organ along with electric bass, sax, trumpet, and drums.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Bats in Flight
Watch as hundreds of bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Avenue Bridge over the Rillito River. Pima County naturalists and volunteers provide information and family-friendly activities. All ages welcome.
Where: Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Movie In Marana: Hotel Transylvania 3
Blah, blah blah. Bring a chair or blanket and get ready to take a cruise with your favorite vampire. Movie treats will be available for purchase.
Where: Splash Pad At Marana Heritage River Park, 12280 N. Heritage Park Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:15-9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Beer and Bikes
Meet at Button Brew House at 6 p.m. Cyclists will ride on the Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. and return for food truck munchies. After you get done with the Loop, celebrate with a frosty glass of beer.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free ride, but bring some money for tasty brews.
Woofstock: The Dog Friendly Concert
Woodstock is turning 50 this year and what's a better way to celebrate than hosting a dog-friendly concert. Pet parents will enjoy the vendor booths, live music, beer garden and more paw-tastic activities.
Where: North Kino Sports Stadium, 2805 E. Ajo Way
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Oro Valley Drive-in Movies at the Range
Set up a blanket or some chairs, or hang out in one of our golf carts and watch the animated favorite "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Health at Jacome: Mat Pilates
Inspired Fitness is hosting a free fitness series all summer long at Jácome Plaza. This practice is a high-intensity fusion of yoga, tribal dance, and plyometrics. The class combines cardio, strength training and flexibility in one seamless format.
Where: Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Teen Yoga: Yoga Nidra
Teens can relieve their anxiety and stress with this free and fun yoga class.
Where: Desert Zen Yoga, 10235 E. Old Vail Road
When: Monday, Aug. 12, 5:45 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring your mat and water.
Free Outdoor Screening: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of everyone’s favorite underwater hero, SpongeBob SquarePants.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your own seating
Tucson Health and Wellness Expo
The Health and Wellness Expo has the latest in fitness, nutrition, healthy, psychology, workplace wellness and more. You will get a chance to visit with wellness experts in the Seminar Theater, browse the show floor and join in the activities.
Where: DoubleTree, 445 S. Alvernon Way
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Bro Yoga at Arizona Beer House
Bring your sons, brothers, co-workers, fathers, etc., to an all-fitness levels yoga class.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Free Preview Kindermusik Class for 0-18 months
Watch your baby light up with music at this free preview class.
Where: Ballet Rincon, 10544 E. Seven Generations Way
When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 11-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Free Outdoor Screening on the UA Mall
Watch an outdoor screening of "Creed II" at the UA Mall, projected on the Loft Cinema’s giant inflatable solar cinema screen. Bring your own seating.
Where: UA Mall, 1303 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 23, 8-10:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Boss Women Unite Summer Festival
Boss Women Unite are teaming up with Women's Business Center of Southern Arizona to bring you this festival. Friends and family can shop local vendors, listen to music, eat good food and play some games.
Where: YWCA Southern Arizona France McClelland Community Center, 525 N. Bonita Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Drag Queen Story Hour
Bookmans has invited the most fabulous drag queens in Arizona for a drag queen story time. Join in and read stories with these confident and lovely people.
Where: Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, 6230 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Godzilla Festival
The first 50 people will receive a souvenir at the door. Discuss Kaiju films and giant monster television shows, games, speakers, contests, prizes, local artists with special prints for sale, and more.
Where: The Metal Arts Village, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 5-11 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Training Ride with PACC
This training ride for El Tour de Tucson starts at Ren Coffee House (St. Philips Plaza) and heads out on the Loop. This route is basically flat. No need to register, just join the fun.
Where: Ren Coffeehouse, 4300 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 5:45-8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
School of Rock and Vinyl Painting
This event is fun for the whole family. Watch a popular school comedy and paint recycled vinyl records at the same time.
Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Aug. 30, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free