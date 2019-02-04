Save your money and check out these Tucson events that are totally free.
First Thursday at the Tucson Museum of Art
On the first Thursday of every month, the Tucson Museum of Art is free and open to the public. Enjoy live music, performances, art-making, unique gallery experiences and more.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 5–8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Find more information on dates and times here.
Pima County Seed Library's Seventh Birthday Seed and Plant Shindig
Bring your seeds and plants to swap and the librarians will help your kids craft a paper pot to plant their seeds. The Bean Tree Farm and Arizona Homemade Artisans will be demonstrating some delicious uses for native desert plants too.
Where: Seed Library of Pima County Public Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Screening: Paddington 2
Watch a classic family-friendly film with your favorite furry friend, Paddington. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Momma Breathe Walk
Get your strollers ready! Take a 2-mile aerobic walk with your littles, meet other moms and have fun. Little exercise and yoga breaks will be taken along the way.
Where: Rio Vista Natural Resources Park, 3974 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Yoga in Motion
Enjoy a relaxed flow class with twists, balancing and back strengthening and wind down. Remember to bring your mat and towel.
Where: Athleta at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Craft Collaborative and Galentine's Day at Creative Tribe
Bring your own project to work on, meet new people, try a new medium or just take a little time to get creative. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. This event is free and potluck style. Bring your favorite pink, red or white treat!
Where: Creative Tribe, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Outdoor Screening of The Princess Bride
It's Inconceivable! See a popular fairy tale comedy under the stars on a giant inflatable solar cinema screen. Remember to bring your own seating for the event.
Where: University of Arizona, 1657 E. Helen St.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 8-9:50 p.m.
Cost: Free
Family Sci-Fest at the Children's Museum
Visit and see demonstrations, exhibits and hands-on experiments. This event encourages kids and parents to explore STEM and how to use it in our daily lives.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Museum admission will be free all day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Concert Series at Steam Pump Ranch
Amber Norgaard Trio will be singing and strumming at the ranch. The event features live music, outdoor market and activities for the kids.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10:30–12 p.m.
Cost: Free
Family Day at Tucson Museum of Art
Create family projects like mandalas, scratchboard art and puppets at TMA. After your family fun, stay and enjoy a performance by The Dusty Ramblers Project.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Activities are free, admission to the museum is also free this day.
Oro Valley Concert Series
Have some fun with some New Orleans dixieland jazz at the Oro Valley Concert Series. This live music series supports local musicians with the opportunity to perform monthly in the community’s largest shopping center. Remember to bring your own chairs.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Speedway Yoga
Keep your life in balance with classes held weekly throughout the month. Beginner-friendly Hatha style yoga will be practiced. Classes are for everyone and are limited to 15 participants.
Where: Central Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, first 15 registered.
Family Bike Ride to the Summer Camp Fair
Living Streets Alliance will lead a Family Bike Ride from Himmel Park to the Jewish Community Center so that families can enjoy a little extra special time together and get a little exercise on their way to the This Is Tucson Summer Camp Fair. The ride is all-ages, family-friendly, no friend left behind — to and from the School and Camp Fair.
Where: The ride will leave and return to the north parking lot of Himmel Park, off East First Street, behind the Himmel Park Library.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17. The ride will depart at 11 a.m., arriving at the Camp Fair between 11:30-11:45, and will regroup for the ride back at 2 p.m., arriving back at the parking lot between 2:30-2:45pm.
Cost: Free. Bring a helmet, especially if you are under 18, a working bicycle, a water bottle, and a sense of adventure
Summer Camp Fair
Find the perfect summer camp for your family at this one-stop event that brings together Tucson's best summer camp organizations with parents and kids.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
94th Annual Tucson Rodeo Parade
Get up early to grab a spot for the best rodeo parade in the country. The route begins on Ajo Highway and ends at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Parade and Museum 4823 S 6th Ave.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free except for grand-stand seating.
USAF Commanders Jazz Ensemble at Fox Theater
The Fox Tucson Theatre is teaming up with USAF Commanders Jazz Ensemble. During the concert you will hear the music of jazz legends Duke Ellington, Woody Herman and Count Basie.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Outdoor Screening of Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
See what Alex, Gloria, Melman and Marty are up to at the park. The screening will take place outdoors on hippie hill at Himmel Park. Bring your own seating and food trucks will be available onsite.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, Feb. 22, 6-7:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Mildred & Dildred presents: Mr. Nature’s Music Garden
Join a singalong with Mr. Nature and friends and then stroll through Mildred & Dildred's whimsical toy shop.
Where: Mildred & Dildred at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free