Movies, workouts and tons of fun events for kids — all FREE this month.
Wednesday Night Track at Pima Community College
Join the Tucson Track Club for a free workout at the college. Your workout includes a core warm up and an assigned track workout for either walking, jogging, or running followed by a cool down and core workout.
Where: Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Road
When: Wednesday, June 5, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Summer Kids Events: BrainStem
The audience will get their hands on some dry ice bubbles. The event also includes poor man’s liquid nitrogen, industrial fog machine, and lasers.
Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road
When: Friday, June 7, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Kids get free admission to Old Tucson on Flashback Friday Nights this summer (Sponsored)
Spend your summer nights at Old Tucson this summer where kids 11 and under get in free on Flashback Friday Nights June through August. There will be family-friendly signature entertainment plus Sunset Specials that include food and drink!
When: Friday evenings June through August, 4-9 p.m.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Rd.
Find more info here.
Spend your summer nights at Old Tucson this summer where kids 11 and under get in free on Flashback Friday Nights June through August. There w…
Steam Pump Ranch Concert Series
Bring family and friends out for a free night of entertainment and lawn games for all ages. Water and soda will be available for purchase from the Oro Valley Historical Society.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, June 7, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Jazz concert at Main Gate Square
Listen to Haboob, formerly Jazz Telephone. These performers will have you bouncing in your chair as they play their sax, organ, bass and drums.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Summer Self Defense Class
Prepare to defend yourselves. Free and open to anyone interested in learning self defense.
Where: Oro Valley ATA Martial Arts, 11133 N. La Canada Drive
When: Friday, June 7, 6:10-7:10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Early Man
Bring the kids and watch an animated movie starring some funny cave men that aren't too bright. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 8, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Cars and Coffee at La Encantada
Cruise in for a show of shiny classics and roaring engines. This month features Rat Rods-Roadsters, Hot Rods and T-Buckets.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Hi-Octane Nights at Tucson Mall
Cruise to the mall to see some cherried-out beauties. Trophies will be awarded to several categories. A portion of the proceeds will benefit PACC.
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, June 8, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
49th Annual Juneteenth Festival
Join the festival for a full day of entertainment, live music performances, information booths, shopping, education and food vendors.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Movie and Popcorn: Wall-E
Watch your favorite little recycler while munching popcorn. Space is limited, tickets will be available 30 minutes before the show.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road
When: Tuesday, June 18, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend and free popcorn (while supplies last).
Sensory Friendly Film: Aladdin
Watch a movie with the lights turned on and the sound turned low. The movie will start promptly at 10 a.m. and won’t show previews or advertisements. Each family or group is given up to four tickets. There are a limited number of tickets available for the showing through ASSA. If you need additional tickets, you may purchase them at the box office for $4.23 per ticket. You may pick up tickets at the Autism Society table near entrance of theater 15-30 minutes before the showing.
Where: Lowes AMC Movie Theatre, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: ASSA provides a total of 50 tickets to families attending this film.
The Fifth Element at Casa Film Bar
Get ready for flying taxis, blue divas, robots and a mission to save the world at the Casa Film Bar. Molecular Munchies food truck will be on site if you get hungry.
Where: Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, June 8, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free movie and free popcorn.
Music Under the Stars
Tucson Pops Orchestra is hosting an outdoor concert with Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School with Guest Conductor Toru Tagawa. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket, your family and friends, and listen to beautiful music under the stars.
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center, 900 S. Randolph Way
When: Sunday, June 9, 7-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Oro Valley Yoga at Summit Hut
Keep your life in balance with a beginner-friendly Hatha style yoga. Classes are for everyone and are limited to 15 participants.
Where: Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road
When: Wednesday, June 12, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, bring your mat and water.
Family Day at the Tucson Museum of Art
Families and friends will be inspired by Josef Albers and her creative themes of geometric abstraction, color, and minimalism. Those that attend will be printmaking using recycled materials.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate DeGrazia's Birthday
Join the party with free cake and ice cream to celebrate Arizona artist Ted DeGrazia’s birthday. Stroll through the 10-acre gallery grounds on this special day to see the art and architecture of Arizona’s acclaimed artist.
Where: DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road
When: Friday, June 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Summer Kids Events: EcoGro
Kids, get ready to get your hands dirty. Learn how to pot a plant and come hang out with us as we decorate pots and plant succulents to our heart’s content! Containers and plants provided by Ecogro.
Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road
When: Friday, June 14, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Father’s Day Car Show at Old Tucson
Treat dad to a day in the Old West and some fun activities. Both days will be filled with whiskey tastings, dinner in Big Jake’s BBQ and a classic car show presented by Truly Nolen.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16,10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Men and boys of all ages get in free. Whisky tastings and dinner are extra.
Free Dive in Movie: A Wrinkle in Time
Dive into a science fiction pool party in Marana. Bring your towels and flashlights for a cool night with family and friends.
Where: Ora Mae Harn District Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, June 15, 7:45-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Global Water Dance at the Santa Cruz River
Visit a ceremony for the restoration of the historic flows of the Santa Cruz River, and in spiritual preparation for the City of Tucson’s release of water into the Santa Cruz River. The Santa Cruz site hosts an opening invocation and dance specific to the site, followed by a dance that is being danced all over the world, and includes the opportunity for the audience to join in. Dancing near the river will be followed by time in the shade for potluck and sharing stories about the Santa Cruz. Bring food to share and a folding chair
Where: 1050 S. Verdugo Lane
When: Saturday, June 15, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
The Secret World of Sharks
Join internationally award-winning underwater photographer Samantha Schwann and learn about sharks' sensory systems, what genre of music attracts them better than bait, and why they are so important to a healthy ecosystem.
Where: REI, 160 W. Wetmore Road
When: Saturday, June 15, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free, but space is limited to 50 so RSVP here.
Brain STEM Dry Ice Experience
Kids get a chance to get their hands on some dry ice bubbles and how to make "poor man's" liquid nitrogen. Plus, the event will have an industrial fog machine, lasers, Mr. Spoon and the farting hammer, taste test, rainbow battle and a vortex cannon.
Where: Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive
When: Tuesday, June 18, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Open Studios Under the Full Moon
Wander around and meet resident artists and their work. The event will have live music, food and beverages (additional cost), and an opportunity to see the artists' studios and artwork firsthand.
Where: Beads of Courage, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Monday, June 17, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Sandlot at Himmel Park
You’re killin’ me, Smalls! Show your kids what a summer used to look like and have a few laughs too. The screening will take place outdoors on “Hippie Hill” at Himmel Park. Please bring your own seating.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, June 21, 7:30-9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Speedway Yoga at Summit Hut
Keep your mind and body in balance with a free yoga class. Bring your mat and water and get ready to bend and stretch.
Where: Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, June 28, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
9 Queens Free Chess Tournament
Check mate! The tournament consists of three games with three levels of play. A slice of pizza and water bottle are served at lunch.
Where: Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration opens 45 minutes before the tournament begins. First round begins at 10 am.
Milk and Wool
Baa! Baa! The Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm is visiting the library with some little darlings. Kids will get to pet and learn all about goats and sheep.
Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, June 29, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Do the Hokey Pokey: Porcupine and Hedgehog
Cacti aren't the only prickly things around Tucson, there are critters too! Participants will have a chance to experience a porcupine and hedgehog while learning about the animals.
Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Saturday, June 22, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Fox Literacy Day
Engage in literacy activities with organizations like Make Way for Books and Literacy Connects; meet story characters; get free literacy-related goodies, books and watch short kid-friendly films. All free!
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. and Tuesday, June 25, 9:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Summer Kids Events: Tucson Reptile Museum
Tucson Reptile Museum will be bringing live turtles and other scaly critters to Bookmans. Learn all about these creeping creatures and get an up-close view of some of nature’s most versatile animals. Plus, you get to eat pizza and make a themed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle craft too.
Where: Bookmans Northwest Entertainment Exchange, 3733 West Ina Road
When: Friday, June 28, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Yappy Hour at MOCA
Bring your pups down to the museum for Yappy Hour! Paw-parents and pups will get signature drinks, doggy cocktails, pup crafting, and more. Rosie's Barkét will be there with sweet treats and Woolly Pals Pet Portraits can help you with a needle-felted portrait. There will also be dog agility toys for your pup to try out from A Loyal Companion and Saving Animals From Euthanasia will be on-site with dogs available for adoption.
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Thursday, June 20, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend with your pup.
Comcast Sensory Friendly Showing: How To Train Your Dragon 3
Watch a movie at Comcast with the lights turned on and the sound turned low. Once you enter Comcast headquarters, follow the signs for parking and entering the building.
Where: 4690 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, June 28, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free