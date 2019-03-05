Free show at The Loft: Water Matters More

Watch a short film that tells the story of the Sonoita Creek watershed, the Patagonia community and the threats posed to both by mining. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Tuesday, March 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Loft Jr.: Babe

That'll do, pig! Watch a little piglet make new friends, get into trouble and save the farm. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, March 9, 10-11:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information . 

Sky Bar Cinema: Spiderman Homecoming

Relax on the couches, play games, enjoy drink specials and free popcorn during the movie. 

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Sunday, March 10, 6-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Meet Me at Maynards: Well Walk

Walk along with volunteer doctors and TMC medical experts along a 2-mile route. The walk will include moderate exercises, two brief stops, and balance work. During the stops, chat to the medical experts about any questions or concerns. 

Where: Maynards Market and Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.

When: Monday, March 11, 5:35-6:35 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Be Safe Saturday

Calling all families on two wheels! TMC is throwing their annual free children's safety event. Bring your kids to get fitted for a free bike helmet and booster seat. TMC Security offers free child ID fingerprinting, demos, car seat safety checks and visit interactive booths providing fun health and safety education.

Where: Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road

When: Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Oro Valley Concert Series feat. Sabra Faulk and Amber Norgaard

This live music series supports local musicians with the opportunity to perform in the community’s largest shopping center. Sabra Faulk and Amber Norgaard are teaming up to deliver an inspiring evening of music. Remember to bring your own chairs. 

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

When: Thursday, March 14, 6-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Matilda: Free Screening at Himmel Park

Take a seat on Hippie Hill and watch Matilda discover her powers and get a little payback. 

Where: Friday, March 15, 6:30-8:15 p.m.

When: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: Free, bring your own seating. 

More information here

Saturday Morning Cartoons at Casa Film Bar 

Hey all you cartoon junkies, Casa Film Bar is featuring all your favorite quirky cartoon faves January through June. Mimosas will be available for purchase during the cartoon extravaganza.  

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m.  

Cost: Free 

For more information click here.  

Art Market and Flower Festival

The festival features over 100 unique and local artists and artisans with crafts, original artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and gift items. Plus, local florists and nurseries will be offering an array of living art. The event also includes food vendors, concerts and more through the entire weekend. 

Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.

When: Friday-Sunday, March 15-17, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

UFC Gym Free Workout 

Put on you mean face and get ready to sweat at UFC Gym North Tucson. Come dressed to work out and the coaches will guide you through a classes and equipment. 

Where: UFC Gym North, 8330 N. Thornydale Road

When: Wednesday, March 20, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free, bring a towel and water. 

More information here

Surfing at MOCA 

Go California dreaming at the museum. Watch a performance by The Surfbroads and enjoy crafting activities, cash bar and food trucks.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave.

When: Thursday, March 21, 6-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Yoga in Motion 

Enjoy a relaxed flow class with twists, balancing and back strengthening and wind down. Remember to bring your mat and towel. 

Where: Athleta store at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive

When: Saturday, March 30, 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Fiesta Sahuarita 

Kick-off spring with a party in Sahuarita. Festivities include water park (food donation), live entertainment, free t-shirts, ferris wheel, parade, foam pit, vendors, food trucks and get a little dizzy on the the Gyro Spin ride.

Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas

When: Saturday, March 30, noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Tucson Women's Day Out Expo

Indulge yourself with free workshops, seminars, activities, life and love coaching, speakers, psychic reading and exhibitors. After you had your fun with the girls, take you chances at the casino.

Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

When: Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission and parking 

More information here

Archery Expo Day in Oro Valley

Archery Expo Day gives archers and those interested in learning a bit more about the sport the opportunity to enjoy a day at the range. Get basic archery instruction, walk around archery course, 3D archery shoot with Pusch Ridge Archers, food trucks and vendor booths.

Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive

When: Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

More information here

Park Fest at Palo Verde Park

Put on your dance pants and head to the park for a rockin' good time.

The event will feature four stages with live performances, 12 bands and food trucks. 

Where: Palo Verde Park

When: Sunday, March 24, 3-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Spring Festival of the Arts

Enjoy the spring air and check out your local artists. This two-day festival features 150 artists and exhibitors, live musical performances, food vendors and family arts activities. 

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

When: Saturday-Sunday, March 30-31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More information here

Marana Founders' Day 

Celebrate Marana's past and future with a parade, food vendors, inflatables, performances and more.

Where: 13395 N. Marana Main St.

When: Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend

More information here.