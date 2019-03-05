Free show at The Loft: Water Matters More
Watch a short film that tells the story of the Sonoita Creek watershed, the Patagonia community and the threats posed to both by mining.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Tuesday, March 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Loft Jr.: Babe
That'll do, pig! Watch a little piglet make new friends, get into trouble and save the farm.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 9, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
More information .
Sky Bar Cinema: Spiderman Homecoming
Relax on the couches, play games, enjoy drink specials and free popcorn during the movie.
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, March 10, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Meet Me at Maynards: Well Walk
Walk along with volunteer doctors and TMC medical experts along a 2-mile route. The walk will include moderate exercises, two brief stops, and balance work. During the stops, chat to the medical experts about any questions or concerns.
Where: Maynards Market and Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Monday, March 11, 5:35-6:35 p.m.
Cost: Free
Be Safe Saturday
Calling all families on two wheels! TMC is throwing their annual free children's safety event. Bring your kids to get fitted for a free bike helmet and booster seat. TMC Security offers free child ID fingerprinting, demos, car seat safety checks and visit interactive booths providing fun health and safety education.
Where: Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road
When: Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Oro Valley Concert Series feat. Sabra Faulk and Amber Norgaard
This live music series supports local musicians with the opportunity to perform in the community’s largest shopping center. Sabra Faulk and Amber Norgaard are teaming up to deliver an inspiring evening of music. Remember to bring your own chairs.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, March 14, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Matilda: Free Screening at Himmel Park
Take a seat on Hippie Hill and watch Matilda discover her powers and get a little payback.
Where: Friday, March 15, 6:30-8:15 p.m.
When: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
Cost: Free, bring your own seating.
Saturday Morning Cartoons at Casa Film Bar
Hey all you cartoon junkies, Casa Film Bar is featuring all your favorite quirky cartoon faves January through June. Mimosas will be available for purchase during the cartoon extravaganza.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
For more information click here.
Art Market and Flower Festival
The festival features over 100 unique and local artists and artisans with crafts, original artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and gift items. Plus, local florists and nurseries will be offering an array of living art. The event also includes food vendors, concerts and more through the entire weekend.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Friday-Sunday, March 15-17, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
UFC Gym Free Workout
Put on you mean face and get ready to sweat at UFC Gym North Tucson. Come dressed to work out and the coaches will guide you through a classes and equipment.
Where: UFC Gym North, 8330 N. Thornydale Road
When: Wednesday, March 20, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a towel and water.
Surfing at MOCA
Go California dreaming at the museum. Watch a performance by The Surfbroads and enjoy crafting activities, cash bar and food trucks.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Thursday, March 21, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Yoga in Motion
Enjoy a relaxed flow class with twists, balancing and back strengthening and wind down. Remember to bring your mat and towel.
Where: Athleta store at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, March 30, 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Fiesta Sahuarita
Kick-off spring with a party in Sahuarita. Festivities include water park (food donation), live entertainment, free t-shirts, ferris wheel, parade, foam pit, vendors, food trucks and get a little dizzy on the the Gyro Spin ride.
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas
When: Saturday, March 30, noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tucson Women's Day Out Expo
Indulge yourself with free workshops, seminars, activities, life and love coaching, speakers, psychic reading and exhibitors. After you had your fun with the girls, take you chances at the casino.
Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free admission and parking
Archery Expo Day in Oro Valley
Archery Expo Day gives archers and those interested in learning a bit more about the sport the opportunity to enjoy a day at the range. Get basic archery instruction, walk around archery course, 3D archery shoot with Pusch Ridge Archers, food trucks and vendor booths.
Where: Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive
When: Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Park Fest at Palo Verde Park
Put on your dance pants and head to the park for a rockin' good time.
The event will feature four stages with live performances, 12 bands and food trucks.
Where: Palo Verde Park
When: Sunday, March 24, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Spring Festival of the Arts
Enjoy the spring air and check out your local artists. This two-day festival features 150 artists and exhibitors, live musical performances, food vendors and family arts activities.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 30-31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Marana Founders' Day
Celebrate Marana's past and future with a parade, food vendors, inflatables, performances and more.
Where: 13395 N. Marana Main St.
When: Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend