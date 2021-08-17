Save your money and entertain your family and friends with free activities this August and September.
Check out live music, open-air events, car shows and more free events happening in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas.
Live Music at Monterey Court
Listen to live music from local musicians at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.
When:
Aug. 17 - Eric Schaffer & the Other Troublemakers
Aug. 18 - Virginia Cannon Presents: Thursday Night Live
Aug. 24 - Lost Hombres
Aug. 25 - Don Armstrong and The Whiskeypalians
Sep. 1 - Nick McBlaine and Log Train
Sep. 2 - Porch Rockers
Sep. 7 - Southern Arizona Railroad
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook page for more information and times.
Trivia Night at Caps & Corks
Test your knowledge with trivia at the brewery. Make sure to get there early and bring some money if you want any frosty brews.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Visit the Caps & Cork Facebook event page for more information.
Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of "The Call of the Wild."
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
Check out the Facebook event page for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Bring money if you want any snacks or drinks!
When: Saturdays, Aug. 21 and 28; Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25; 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Classic Car Show at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a classic car show with DJ John. Diner treats are available for purchase at Little Anthony's Diner and at their outdoor grill.
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 6 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Corey Spector Live in St. Philip's Plaza
Drive over to the plaza and watch a live musical performance by Corey Spector. Dinner reservations with Union, Reforma or Proof are available during the performance, if you're looking to spend money on some food or drinks.
When: Tuesday, Aug. 24, 5 p.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Ready, Set, Rec! Fall Kickoff Event
The Tucson Parks and Recreation's mobile recreation program is back this fall. Enjoy fun fall games and raffle prizes.
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Palo Verde Park, 425 S. Mann Ave.
Visit the Tucson Park and Rec event page for more information.
AZ Hops and Vines in Sonoita
Listen to live music from Whiskey Treats for free, but bring money for drinks and tasty bites and at AZ Hops and Vines.
When: Sunday, Sept. 5, 1-4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Freddy's North Side Friday Night Cruise-In
Stop by for cool cars, fun people and food (for purchase) at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers!
When: Saturday, Aug. 28, 4-9 p.m.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
Visit the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Facebook event page for more information.
Cars and Coffee at TopGolf
Visit a free casual car meet with free coffee and free golf for attendees from 8 to 10 a.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.
When: Saturday, Sept. 4, 7-9 a.m.
Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.
Visit the Topgolf Facebook event page for more information.
Live Music at the Lake
Enjoy live music at Sahuarita Lake Park on the first Saturday of each month. This month, Split Decision will be performing. Be sure to bring your own chairs and blankets.
When: Saturday, Sept. 4, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
Visit the Sahuarita Parks and Recreation event page for more information.
Sahuarita Rock & Roll
Join the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and the Town of Sahuarita for a celebration with live music, activity stations, art demonstrations, food trucks and classic cars. Bring your own chairs and picnic blankets.
When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Hwy
Visit the Sahuarita Park and Rec event page for more information.
Movies on the Lawn: Raya and the Last Dragon
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of a family-favorite: "Raya and the Last Dragon."
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.
Check out the Facebook event page for more information.
The Fast and The Furriest
It's a car show and furry fundraiser event! Stroll by roaring beauties and check out cute four legged furbabies that are looking for furever homes.
When: Saturday, Sep. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 6320 N. Oracle Road
Visit the Obsessions Car Club event page for more information.
Jacob Acosta at MotoSonora
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Jacob Acosta will be performing! This is free to attend, but bring money for brews and eats.
When: Saturday, Sep. 18, 6-8 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company Facebook page for more information.
Arizona Pomegranate Festival
Pomegranate growers from around Arizona will be at Mission Garden for the Arizona Pomegranate Festival. Attendees will have the chance to sample pomegranates, plus there will be kid-friendly activities, guest speakers and local chefs offering tastes of food and drinks made with pomegranate. The festival is free with a suggested $5 donation per person.
When: Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Witch and Stitch Craft Circle
Join Ninth House for an open hour to work on projects such as embroidery projects, cross stitch, needlepoint, knitting, fiber or textile art. This is a casual craft circle, not a workshop — materials won't be supplied.
When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road
Visit The Ninth House's Facebook event page for more information.
Free coloring pages
De-stress with #ThisisTucson coloring pages made by illustrator Chiara Bautista! Use the links below to download the free pages for printing and coloring fun.
Mildred & Dildred also has free downloads, as does the Pima Animal Care Center and our friends at the Arizona Daily Star.
Sculpture Scavenger Hunt Drive
Get out of the house and explore local art around Tucson. You don't even have to get out of your car to see many of these sculptures.
Check out this list of public art for more information.
Local Murals Scavenger Hunt
Drive or bike around Tucson to discover beautiful murals lining Tucson's walls.
Check out this story for more information.
Tumamoc Hill
Hike Tucson's iconic Tumamoc Hill for scenic views and nature pictures.
Visit the Tumamoc Hill website for more information.
The Loop
Take a walk or bike ride along the Chuck Huckelberry Loop which extends 130 miles through Pima County, Marana, Oro Valley, Tucson and South Tucson. The Loop is made up of paved, shared-use paths and short segments of buffered bike lanes connecting the Cañada del Oro, Rillito, Santa Cruz and Pantano River Parks with the Julian Wash and Harrison Road Greenway.
Visit the Pima County website for more information and safety guidelines.