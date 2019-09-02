September is full of free movies, workouts, museums and tons of fun events for kids.
Teen Tinker Tuesdays
Join the library every Tuesday for an afternoon of making weird things and leveling up your DIY skills. This week's workshop is rock painting.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. (101 Space is located in the main library on the second floor)
When: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, teens only event
Free First Thursday at the Tucson Museum of Art
Enjoy live music exploring the sounds of the Mediterranean, Balkans, and North Africa by Khalid El Boujami and Anton Shekerdziev. The event will include crafting, a “travel selfie broadcast,” a creative gallery exploration entitled “Do you have a ticket?,” and a cash bar.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Labor Day Community Bash + Free Day at the Tucson J (Sponsored)
The Tucson J is throwing the biggest Labor Day party in town on Monday, September 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.! A live DJ will be in the house, pumping family-friendly tunes all afternoon. Get silly and have some fun with pool games, a bouncy house, inflatables, and so much more! The J will be grilling up hot dogs and serving snacks all day long. Amazing giveaways will be happening throughout the day. You do not need to be a member at the J to participate!
Plus: The J is opening their doors to the community all day long. Come before the party or stick around afterwards to take advantage of the indoor playspace, brand new tennis courts, beautiful fitness center, and so much more! Specialty fitness classes will be offered from 8-10 a.m., including yoga, cycling, tai chi, body combat, and more.
More info here.
Friday Night Concert Series at Steam Pump Ranch
Kick-back and relax under the stars while the Hot Lizards heat up at the ranch.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Sept. 6, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a chair to sit on
Fitness at The Garden Kitchen
The Garden Kitchen will be featuring a free fitness class, food demo and gardening class.
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
80s Doggy Paddle Pool Party
Dogs get their day in the sun and a chance to catch a wave in the Marana Pool. There will be a 80s best dressed pooch and owner contest. And No Kill Pima County will be attending the event with $10 microchipping for pups in need.
Where: Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 7
Cost: Free, unopened dog food donations encouraged.
Free Kids Concert: Explore the Music & Dance Academy
Take your kids for a full day of dancing, musical activities and a petting zoo of instruments.
Where: Music & Dance Academy, 7954 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Music in Marana: Kevin Sterner & Strait
Bring your dancing shoes and come out for a night of live country music under the stars. Snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a chair or blanket
Scarecrow Planter at Home Depot
Kids get to use hammers and screwdrivers to build their craft. Paint, stickers and other tools are included too. All kids attending the workshop must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin.
Where: Local Home Depot
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Family Day at Tucson Museum of Art
Explore the museum’s "Art of East Asia" collection. View selections dating from 2200 BCE to the mid-1900s from China, Japan, and Korea.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Boxing Fitness Class
Kids and adults train together in this low-impact, high-cardio, core-strengthening workout. Registration required.
Where: Ultima Krav Maga, 4241 W. Ina Road
When: Monday, Sept. 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, spaces fill up fast.
Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert
Go on a date and drink cocktails with your lovey and listen to Cynthia Hilts jazz it up on stage.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free concert, cocktail are available for purchase.
Free Screening: Harry and The Hendersons
Watch a family-friendly 80s comedy about a friendly big-foot who makes friends with a local suburban family. Part of the Loft Jr. series; pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Tucson Cars and Coffee
Cruise in for a show of shiny classics and roaring engines. This month features "tuner cars."
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 6-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Moon Festival Concert
Listen to music by Tucson's Symphony Orchestra, Chinese poetry readings and more.
Where: UA Health Sciences Innovation Building, 1670 E. Drachman St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
More information .
Flame Work with Emilio Santini
Sonoran Glass School is kicking off their new semester with a collaborative demonstration from visiting artist, Emilio Santini. Emilio will be working with the hot shop crew to give you an awesome show.
Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
ROH Band in Marana
The ROH Band will be playing classic rock, blues, R&B, funk, originals, and classic hits from the '60s.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Meet Me at Maynards Mural Walk
Bring your strollers, friends or a well-behaved pup for a colorful walk. Maynard's has two different routes mapped out. You can walk/run 1.85 miles and see 13 murals or a 3 mile with 21 murals.
Where: Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Monday, Sept. 16, 5:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Concert Series at St. Philip's Plaza
Watch the sunset and join P.D. Ronstadt and the Company for some live music in the plaza courtyard. Open for all ages.
Where: St Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Wednesday Night Yoga
Bend and stretch your way to the Summit Hut for a free yoga class.
Where: Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your mat
Craft Collaborative: New to Town
Meet some new people and get creative with friends. Supplies are available (first come, first serve) or you can bring your own project.
Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, La Encantada
When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, the event is BYOB friendly.
The Goonies
Join the Goonies on an adventure with pirates, treasure, caves and booby traps. This screening will take place outdoors on "Hippie Hill."
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, Sep. 20, 6:30-8:35 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring something to sit on.
Movie In Marana: Paddington 2
See your favorite cutie on the big screen at the park. Bring a chair or blanket. Snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
Where: Tangerine Sky Community Park, 4411 W. Tangerine Road
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Plant Geek Festival and Sale
Join your fellow Plant Geeks, enthusiasts, and appreciators at the Botanical Gardens. In honor of the festival, there will be free admission all day to the gardens as you visit over a dozen of Tucsons’ best growers, nurseries, local food vendors and live music.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Love of Literacy
Create your own bookmarks, write poetry, make a storybook or enjoy performances of stories written by kids. You can even read to dogs, a pony, or a snake! There will be book giveaways, a story corner, snacks and food trucks.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free admission all day
Erik Hite Foundation's Touch A Truck
Head to the outlet mall for an interactive, fun event for the whole family. Kiddos can visit unique vehicles like a firetruck, race cars, a 1949 GMC Bus, Truly Nolen mouse, 18 wheeler and more.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 4-7 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring your camera for selfies with the kids.
Oro Valley Yoga
Keep your life in balance with a free yoga. Spaces are limited to 15 participants.
Where: Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road
When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, bring your mat and water.
Sleep Training Your Infant or Toddler
Are you tired and need a little help? Join Dr. Eldridge, a local pediatrician from ACP, at The Core as he talks about sleep methods and practical tips for a better night of sleep for you and your kids.
Where: The Core at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 277
When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, registration required
Thirsty Thursdays Social Run with Fleet Feet
Lace-up your sneakers for a social hour. Run or walk 3-5 miles on The Loop, meet locals and grab your ticket for the raffle.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Thursday, Sept. 26, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free, cocktails available for purchase
Tucson Baby Mama Papa Fair
Discover the best of Tucson's resources, makers and communities for expecting parents, new parents and caregivers. Engage with fun activities, meet people and eat yummy treats. Get a free car-seat check at the event! Presented by Tucson Medical Center and sponsored by Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital.
Where: Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave.
When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free