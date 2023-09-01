Outdoor movies, pool parties and extreme acrobatics on the University of Arizona campus — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson.

Here are 36 events that are free to attend this September.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at the last installment of Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturday, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 1-2

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Pool Party to DIVE For

Marana is closing out the summer season with one last pool party. You'll find food vendors and a free screening of "The Little Mermaid."

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Where: Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

First Saturday ArtWalk

The Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center is hosting its First Saturday ArtWalk this weekend, set to feature work made by local artists, a wine bar and music.

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Where: Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Party at Harbottle Brewing

Harbottle Brewing Company is hosting a neighborhood block party with a dunk tank, water fight, corn hole, beer and free hot dogs.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Where: Harbottle Brewing Company, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Send Off

Say goodbye to summer with the JCC! This event is designed for families with kids ages 4-10 years old. There will be games, inflatables, face painting and crafts.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 3

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission, gallery activities, live music and a cash bar. This month's event will also feature Puerto Rican treats from The Sweet Coquí.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Solar Cinema: "Hairspray"

Watch a free outdoor screening of John Waters' film "Hairspray." Bring your own chair! Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Where: Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie on most Fridays at Hotel McCoy! Upcoming movies include "Interstellar," "The Karate Kid," "Trolls" and "Nine to Five."

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 8-29

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s Doggy Paddle Pool Party

The Marana Pool will be drained this winter for maintenance ... but until that happens, the pool will be open on one Saturday for a dog pool party! There will be prizes awarded to the dogs dressed in the best '90s-themed outfits. Remember to bring proof of your dog's license, in addition to documents for their rabies and DAPP vaccines.

When: Time slots are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Where: Marana Pool, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cirque Inextremiste: EXIT

Dubbed a thrilling adventure, Cirque Inextremiste: EXIT will feature tightrope walking and extreme acrobatics in a free show on the University of Arizona Mall. "What ensues is a hilarious spectacle featuring a high-flying hot air balloon and never-before-seen balancing acts on a vertical stage you must see to believe," presenter Arizona Arts Live says.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: University of Arizona Mall

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Great Crush Festival

If you've ever wanted to stomp some grapes, now's your chance. The Great Crush Festival is taking place at AZ Hops and Vines in Sonoita, with grape stomping, live music, food and wine.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Green Chile Fest

Celebrate all things green chile at this festival in Sonoita, which will feature The Meading Room's famous spicy green chile wine, plus live music and food. Fresh chiles will be roasted on site, too!

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: The Meading Room, 3470 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, open to all ages

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, gallery activities and performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Moe Moe Fantasy

Moe Moe Pop-up, which organizes anime-themed events in Tucson, is hosting an event featuring a scavenger hunt, vendors, a cosplay contest, karaoke and more.

When: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Ding Tea, 910 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and tea

Visit the event page for more information.

Make Waves: A Pool Party

Head to this free pool party hosted by Hotel McCoy and In Phase Entertainment. Four DJs are on the lineup for the evening.

When: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend. A signed pool waiver is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

Where: Ward 1, 940 W. Alameda St., on Sept. 10; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, on Sept. 29

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pops Orchestra Concert Series

Tucson Pops Orchestra is back for another round of free concerts in the park, featuring special guests.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 10-24

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bugs and Brews

As part of the Sonoran Institute's fifth annual celebration of dragonflies on the Santa Cruz River, two experts will be at Playground Bar & Lounge for a family-friendly chat about dragonflies and fireflies.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana

Head to Marana for a free outdoor screening of the 2021 movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Snacks will be available for purchase from food trucks!

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. The movie begins at sundown.

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Oro Valley is screening its last outdoor movie of the summer. On the schedule: "The Little Rascals."

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

¡Agua es Vida!

Sustainable Tucson, Watershed Management Group and The Loft Cinema are celebrating water in the desert with a day-long event. The celebration begins at Watershed Management Group's Family Saturdays, where you're learn how to create your own rain garden through a hands-on workshop. Later in the afternoon, a short film showcase will take place at The Loft followed by a Q&A with a filmmaker and water expert.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16. 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for events at Watershed Management Group; 2 p.m. for the short film showcase at The Loft.

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.; and The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend Family Saturdays at Watershed; $8 for the film showcase.

Visit the event page for more information.

A Night Under the Stars

Local nonprofit Reach For The Stars is hosting a night of stargazing. Learn about the stars and planets, all while gazing through telescopes and binoculars.

When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Bike Night

Pueblo Vida Brewing is hosting a summer bike ride with Living Streets Alliance. The ride starts at the brewery, though the route map is TBA!

When: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Pueblo Vida Brewing, 115 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend. These rides are for ages 21 and up. Bring a helmet, bike lock, water and lights.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tea and Live Poetry

Learn all about tea from Love In A Cup. The night also includes live poetry readings.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, email jamesr@bookmans.com to reserve your spot.

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from XPLOSION. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Watershed Management Group's 20th Anniversary

Watershed Management Group is celebrating its 20th birthday! Enjoy art making, food trucks, rainwater refreshments, a beer and cider garden and music from DJ Dirtyverbs.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Ready, Set, Rec! Fall Showcase

It's almost time for the fall showcase of Tucson Parks and Rec's Ready, Set, Rec! initiative, which is a mobile recreation program that brings games and activities to local parks. This event will feature games, raffle prizes and music. Food trucks will be onsite!

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: La Madera Park, 2700 E. Madera Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Anniversary Pawty

Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is celebrating 10 years of being an accredited cat sanctuary. Their anniversary party will include cake, Eegee's, games and face painting.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Archaeology Day at Mission Garden

Kids can learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Solutions Focused Community Book Club

Journalist Caitlin Schmidt is teaming up with Tucson Tome Gnome and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona for a solutions-focused community book club centered around "How We Show Up" by Mia Birdsong. "This book club aims to bring together interested community members from all walks of life to bond over a shared desire to make our community better for all," organizers say.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27

Where: Community Foundation Campus, 5049 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend. RSVP online.

Visit the event page for more information.