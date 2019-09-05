September is here and with it, our hopes for fall.
We're dreaming of hot drinks, flannels, boots, chilly air and a schedule packed with fall festivals and traditions. But let's be real. We know it's still 100-plus degrees outside. 😭
When cooler temps finally arrive, (fingers crossed!), you'll have your pick of date ideas, from pumpkin patches to scary movies to hikes you can take without the threat of heat exhaustion.
In the meantime, we have some ideas for embracing this season of almost-fall-but-not-yet. Here are three sorta-fall date ideas.
Roasted Chile Festival
The 18th Annual Roasted Chile Festival by Heirloom Farmers Markets is a celebration of all things green chile.
The five events that take place between Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 22 include fresh produce for purchase, live music, activities for kids and obviously that glorious smell of roasting green chiles.
The main festivals are Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail, and Sunday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. First Ave. Check the festival schedule for more detailed information about each day's events.
Go here for more information.
Tucson Pops Orchestra
Spend an evening under the stars (since it's still too hot to spend an afternoon in the sun). Tucson Pops Orchestra's fall season begins Sunday, Sept. 8 at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park at 7 p.m.
Take in the free concert series and grab something to eat from one of the nearby food trucks. If this Sunday doesn't work, plan a date night for Sept. 15, 22 or 29. The performance center fills up quickly, so bring chairs or a blanket.
Go here for more information.
UA football game (Sponsored)
Back the A and have a cool gameday date night under the stars at Arizona Stadium. Saturday night’s home game against NAU is the season opener, so come help the team #beardown. Get tickets now. If you make it a double date, a ticket 4-Pack comes with 4 concession coupons!
Ax-throwing
Don your flannel and tap into your inner lumberjack at one of Tucson's ax-throwing venues.
At Splitting Timber Axe Range, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. (in the Tucson Premium Outlets), you'll learn how to throw your ax and then get to it in a 90-minute session that costs $25 a person. Go here for more info on Splitting Timber.
If midtown is more convenient for you, check out St. Hubert's Hatchet House, 908 W. Prince Road. A party of two will pay $22.50 per person for an hour of ax-throwing. Go here for more information.
Just make sure to wear close-toed shoes and leave your heels at home.