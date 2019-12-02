December is full of freebies! Check out local free events in Tucson, Oro Valley and Marana. Save your money during the holidays with local festivals, light displays, holiday events, movies and more.
Jácome Plaza lights and movies
Visit Jácome Plaza downtown for the ultimate photo op. Thousands of lights adorning the trees in the park, along with a giant lit ornament you can walk through! In addition, visit the giant community Christmas Tree. And Friday Food, Fun and Flix is back! Come to the park for free holiday movies outdoors on a giant inflatable screen.
Schedule:
Dec. 6 : "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"
Dec. 13 : "Elf"
Dec. 20 : "Home Alone 2 Lost in New York"
Where: Jácome Plaza (outside the main library), 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free, food vendors will be serving up hot chocolate and popcorn. You are also welcome to bring your own food. Games such as life-size chess, connect four, corn hole, foosball and checkers will be available all day in Jácome.
15th Annual Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival
The Festival celebrates the rich tastes, smells and variation of tamales from the Southwest and Mexico. Festivities include a tamale contest, live local entertainment, food vendors, artisan vendors and farmers market vendors.
Where: AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Hot Chocolate 10K/5K/1K Fun Run (Sponsored)
Start the holidays off right with some exercise... and a treat at the end!
Bring the family to The J on Sunday, Dec. 15 to participate in a 10K, 5K or 1K Run/Walk. The 10K/5K will be a timed run/walk, while the 1K is a non-timed fun event that you can run or walk, starting in the sculpture garden. Every finisher will receive a custom local HF Coors mug.
The event is FREE for kids 6 and under with registered parent (shirt not included, but available for an additional charge).
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 6:30-10 a.m.
Where: Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. After that, participants can still register race morning starting at 6:30 a.m. at the JCC. Go here for pricing.
More info here or call 520-299-3000 ext. 255 or email sports@tucsonjcc.org
Holiday Market at Tucson Village Farm
Enjoy holiday treats like hot cocoa, soup, and cider or sit by the fire with friends while roasting marshmallows. Don't miss the hand crafted items like soaps, creosote bundles, salves, and many more for sale at the market.
Where: Tucson Village Farm, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Christmas Countdown Calendar at Home Depot
Kids get to use hammers and screwdrivers to build their craft. Paint, stickers and other tools are included too. All kids attending the workshop must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin.
Where: Local Home Depot
When: Saturday Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, get there early before they run out of kits
Teen Tinker Tuesdays
Join the library every Tuesday for an afternoon of making weird things and leveling up your DIY skills. This week's workshop is candle labels.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. (101 Space is located in the main library on the second floor)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 3-5 p.m.
Cost: Free, teens only event
Free Fit First Saturday
Join The Garden Kitchen for a morning full of fun activities. Stroll through south Tucson and check out the beautiful murals. Then stop by the food demonstration and learn how to make simple holiday sides.
Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Kids Concert: Nutcracker Story
Hear the story of the Nutcracker with a interactive twist! The instrumental trio will perform dance favorites from this ballet, while telling the enchanting holiday tale. Concert goers will be guided and transformed into toy soldiers, candy canes, snowflakes, Russian soldiers and more, becoming the dancers in this classic holiday tradition.
Where: Oro Valley Council Chambers, 11000 N. La Canada Drive
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
"Worse? How can things get any worse? Take a look around you, Ellen!"
Christmas isn't complete without the Griswolds. Grab a friend and some free popcorn and watch this hilarious holiday movie.
When: Friday, Dec. 6, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting
Kick off the holiday season and celebrate on Main Street in Marana with live performances, Santa, activities for the kids, and a show-stopping Christmas tree light show.
Where: North Marana Main Street
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 3-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Holiday Festival of the Arts & Town of Oro Valley Tree Lighting
This two-day festival is one of Southern Arizona’s largest community arts celebrations, with over 150 artisans, over 30 performances by student and local musicians, family arts activities, food trucks, tree lighting and more.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money if you want to shop
2019 World Ax Throwing League Championship
At this event, 64 champion ax throwers from around the world will compete live for prize money. Check out the celebratory kick-off event and parade on Dec. 7 featuring the ax throwers, UA pep band and spirit squads and Santa visits as well as the food truck rally and beer garden all weekend.
Where: Splitting Timber Axe Range at Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Dec. 7-8
Cost: Parade and activities are free.
More info here.
Holiday Archery Shoot
Join in holiday fun at the Naranja Park Archery Range where there will be holiday-themed games including snowman shaped targets, a Nightmare before Christmas archery zone, and a 14 target 3D fun shoot on the west walking course.
Where: Oro Valley Archery Range
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, ages 8 and up. Bring your own bows and arrows. Raffles tickets available for purchase to raise funds for the archery range and Oro Valley Junior Olympic Archery Development.
Valencia Library Block Party: Winter Extravaganza
Celebrate the winter season at this free family-friendly event. Join story time, winter-themed crafts, snow games, tasty food, parenting resources and free books for ages 0-5.
Where: Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
La Fiesta de Guadalupe
This festival honors Mexico’s patron saint with music, dancing and performances including mariachi bands, folklorico dancers, and Yaqui Deer Dancers. Local food and art vendors will be selling tasty treats and trinkets, so remember your shopping bags.
Where: DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Family Day at Tucson Museum of Art
Explore the galleries and enjoy holiday-themed activities, like button ornaments, popsicle-stick snowflakes, cookies, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and more.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Magical Market at Valley of the Moon
Shop for magical things at Valley of the Moon. This event has 20 vendors, tarot readers, costume contest, face painting, wand duels, food trucks, warm cider and live music.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Meet Me at Maynards Mural Walk
Bring your strollers, friends or a well-behaved pup for a colorful walk. Maynards has two different routes mapped out. You can walk/run 1.85 miles and see 13 murals or a 3-mile route with 21 murals.
Where: Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Monday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free, wear comfortable shoes.
Scrooged
Watch this '80s take on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," with some cheesy comedy from Bill Murray.
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Star Wars Trivia
This trivia covers all the Star Wars films. Bring a team because, well you will need it. Prizes are awarded to the smartest Jedi.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews
Winterhaven Festival of Lights Opening Night
Celebrate the season with by walking the streets of Winterhaven. Bring a donation for the Southern Arizona Community Food Bank (canned food and cash donations are always accepted).
Where: 2801 E. Kleindale Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 5:30-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Muppets Christmas Carol
Take the kids to an outdoor screening at the Children’s Museum. Bring your own seating and dress warmly.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, all adults must be accompanied by a child.
Oro Valley Concert Series
Listen to the genre-crossing southwestern folk stylings of P.D. Ronstadt & Co. at Oro Valley Marketplace. Remember to bring your own chairs.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a chair.
Holiday Movie Trivia
It's holiday movie binge time! Start brushing up on your favorite holiday movies for a chance to win a Topgolf gift card.
Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Pl.
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Classic Car Show
Take a break from the holiday rush and walk through some beauties, while you listen to old school tunes.
Where: The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Holidays at the Rincon Farmers Market
This holiday event will have something for everyone, including live music, vendor holiday deals, kids activities, a free Heirloom raffle, and plenty of holiday gift ideas.
Where: Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Rise of the Guardians
Watch Jack Frost, Santa, Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny and the Sandman save the children of the world from the Boogieman. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Sunday Stroll and Roll
Take a three mile walk, jog or ride and connect with community members on the way to St. Philip's Plaza and Heirloom Farmers Markets. Longer distances are available and strollers are welcome.
Where: St Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Mercado District Holiday Bazaar
This event is packed with family-friendly shopping and activities like puppet shows by a local puppet troupe, local shopping vendors, holiday window installations, shops, restaurants, photo booths, mariachis, folklorico and more.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When:
Friday, Dec. 20-21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Classic Car Show at Little Anthony's Diner
Cruise down to a family-friendly event and walk along classic cars and listen to some popping music from the diner.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Oro Valley Yoga
Clear your mind and burn some holiday calories at the Summit Hut. Bring your mat!
Where: Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road
When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
MOCA Campfire and Holiday Sale
Join MOCA as they say goodbye to 2019 with a peaceful campfire and whimsical holiday sale. Shop with local artists and stop by the campfire to roast marshmallows, drink warm cider and listen to Celtic holiday music.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
A Christmas Story
Will Ralphie get his Red Ryder air rifle? Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday movie follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker, who spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift.
When: Friday, Dec. 20, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Holiday Parade at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
The swap meet is hosting a merry event. Festivities include decorated floats, Santa Claus, Santa's helpers, shopping, and family fun.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring money if you want to shop
Drive-in Movie: Elf
Add to your holiday season with this extra special drive-in movie at the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center. The movie will begin at sundown (approx. 5:45 p.m.) with heaters and hot cocoa. Plus, you might see Buddy the Elf himself!
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
Open Forge at Desert Metal Craft
Join Desert Metal Craft for an all-ages open house to try your hand at blacksmithing. Bring your own projects to work on, or let us suggest something.
Where: Desert Metal Craft, 544 E. 24th St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Princesses at Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Take your little ones to go visit with their favorite princesses at the Disney House in Winterhaven.
Where: 2818 E. Farr St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Read to a Dog
Keep your kids busy over the holidays by reading to therapy dog. These pups love to have books read to them and they never criticize your reading skills.
Where: Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Monday, Dec. 23, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Speedway Yoga
Keep your life in balance over the holidays with free yoga. Bring your mat!
Where: Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Dec. 27, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
My Time at The Mini
My Time at The Mini is a program offering exclusive time at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures for children and adults with diverse learning needs. These private events will provide a museum experience that is comfortable and inclusive, while allowing guests to connect with other families. Admission is free to pre-registered guests.
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.
When: Monday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m to noon
Cost: Free
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert
Listen to Black Cat Bones with their signature mix of classic blues and rock with R&B, featuring smooth vocals and blues jams.
Where: Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
When: Saturday, Dec. 28, 5-8 p.m
Cost: Free