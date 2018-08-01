Mermaid Events
Mermaid Pirate Ship Festival Downtown at "The Beach"
Get dressed up as your favorite sea creature and head downtown for some fin flippin fun. Face painting, costumes, local artists, mermaid goods, DJ Clint, dancing, fire spinning, meet mermaids, costume contests, food trucks, prizes, parade and a mermaid pageant. Click here for the full event schedule.
Where: The Pirate Ship, 55 N. Fifth Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 3-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Return of the Mermaids on Fourth Avenue
Interactive kids show with $5 admission, edible glitter from The Brewhouse, Silver Sea rock game, glitter tattoos with Lily Gabriel, crafted shell candles, raffles, mermaid performance with pirates, food trucks, cocktails, DJs and dancing.
Where: Fourth Avenue
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 3-11:59 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but cocktails and some shows may cost extra.
Little Mermaid Ballet at the Scottish Rite
Don't miss a chance to see "The Little Mermaid" out of the water and onto the dance floor.
Where: Tucson Scottish Rite, 160 S. Scott Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m.
Cost: $10-$15
Mermaid Dream at the Macaroni Grill
Paint a beautiful mermaid with step-by-step instructions with Angela (our Angela!! Say Hey). Hues'n'Booze will bring all painting supplies, you just have to sign up online and bring your mermaid self and your friends to the party.
Where: Romano's Macaroni Grill, 5100 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Fridays, Aug. 3 and 10, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $35
Muscles 'N Mermaids at the Jewish Community Center
This class for teens is a full body, 45-minute workout using a monofin. The next four-week session starts August 26. Ages 11-16
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718, USA
When: Click here for scheduling and event details.
Cost: $8-$10
🎉For Everyone🎉
New, bigger Tucson Parks and Rec activity guide is out now (Sponsored)
The Tucson Parks and Recreation activity guide for Fall 2018 and Spring 2019 is now available at any Parks and Recreation center, pool, or administration office and all our local libraries. Or check it out online at tucsonaz.gov/parks. The new version of the guide combines two guides in one, featuring sports programs, leisure classes, and special events taking place from August 2018 through April 2019 so you can plan your activities all year long.
Whether you want to get active in a health and fitness class, learn digital photography skills, or create beautiful pottery and ceramics pieces, there truly is something for everyone at Tucson Parks and Recreation.
Free Music in Marana
Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music in the park with Caiden Brewer. Enjoy music while kicking back on a chair or blanket.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, August 4, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Southeast Arizona Birding Festival at the DoubleTree
Head over to the Nature Expo for fun, games, free talks, workshops, raffles, face painting, vendor fair and a chance to see over 200 species of live birds. Go to http://tucsonaudubon.org/expo for full details.
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson, 445 S. Alvernon Way
When:
Friday, Aug. 10, noon to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend but bring money for vendors.
Putt for Pets at Park Place Mall for Humane Society
Participants will have the chance to sink a 10-foot, 30-foot and 60-foot putt. Winners from the 10-foot putt will advance to the 30-foot putt. Make both and you'll be invited back on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. to win a Chevrolet Trax by sinking the 60-foot putt. There will also be a kids-level 10-foot putt with a toy car prize. Click here for tickets.
Where: Inside Park Place Mall near Macy's (follow the signs)
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $30 adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.
HOCO Fest at Club Congress
The festival features a musical lineup, guest lectures, workshops, clothing and record fairs, a pool party and more.
Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 29 to Sunday, September 2.
Cost: For more details and ticket info click here.
Summer Container Gardens at Green Things
Build beautiful bowls filled with succulents and miniature scenes. The cost for the workshop is the cost of supplies. Pots start at $5, succulents start at $2.99 and fairy garden miniatures start at $1.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Only cost of supplies.
Magic up close at the Screening Room
Experience a little top-hat magic with illusionist, Michael Howell at this downtown theater.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 6-8:30 p.m.
Walk, Jog, Run 5K at Colossal Cave
This is a all-level event. See the Sonoran Desert, mountain ranges, views of the Stone Ramada and the City of Tucson to the west. The race begins at 6:30 a.m. All cars must be in the park by 6:15 a.m. Day of race registration and bib number pick up will be from 5:30–6:25 a.m. The gate will be closed for the race and the starting line is at La Posta Quemada Ranch.
Where: Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 6:30-9:30 a.m.
Cost: $25-$30
Dreamcatcher Annual Festival at La Cocina
Enjoy performances from Jillian Lacroix, Justin Deeper, Tyana Able, Joyce Luna and more. Remember to put your bid in for the silent auction!
Where: La Cocina Restaurant and Cantina, 201 N. Court Ave.
When: Sunday, August 19, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $5 at the door.
Sangria and Salsa Festival at the Convention Center
Choose from over 35 different sangrias, cocktails, beers, rum and tequila. Don't miss the chips and salsa and food trucks while you listen to Latin-themed music.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 4 p.m.
Cost: $25
Girl Scout Block Party on Broadway
See what the scouts are about and join a party at the same time. There will be music, sweet treats, activities and a bounce house.
Where: Angel Charity Place for Girls, 4330 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Free Family Fun Day at Lucky Strike
Hit some strikes with this free family event. Free bowling, pizza, soda, door prizes, raffle prizes, bowling pin decorating station and a photo booth.
Where: Lucky Strike Bowl, 4015 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: Free
Steve Martin and Martin Short Downtown
See two of the best comedians on stage with stand-up, musical numbers, film clips and conversations about their lives in show business.
Where: Tucson Arena at the TCC, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Sunday, August 26, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $53-173
🎈Kids🎈
Bookworm Bookends Workshop at Home Depot
Go to a free workshop with your kids at Home Depot. This month they're building bookends. This is a great opportunity to get kids prepped for the new school year.
Where: The Home Depot, 3925 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Painting with Nature: Tiny Thinkers at Brandi Fenton Park
Paint garden rocks with bubbles! This workshop is structured for ages 18 months to 5 years. Make sure you dress your kiddos appropriately for getting a little messy.
Where: Brandi Fenton Park, 3482 E. River Road
Cost: $15
Creative Baby Brigade
Bring your kiddos to enjoy some traditional nursery songs, craft and meet some friends.
Where: The Craft Revolt, 7545 S. Houghton Road, Suite 101
When: Thursday, Aug. 2, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 with up to 2 kids.
Yoga4Youth
Seven-Week sessions offered throughout the school year for kids ages 5-11. A YogaHour class for adults is available at the same time!
Where: YogaOasis Central, 2631 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Thursdays, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Fall Session 1: Aug. 23, 30; Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27; Oct. 4
Cost: $80 per 7-week session or $13 per class drop-in
Super Hero Training at Our Play Place
Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. It's Superman! Dress up and visit with Superman and get some tips on how to use your super powers. Parents will have an option to add on a super hero cape and mask for $10.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.
When: Saturday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 for the first child, $10 for siblings.
Splash and Dash for Kids at the JCC
This is an event challenge for ages 7-15. Kids can make friends and have the chance to compete in a friendly sport that combines running and swimming. All participates get a medal and event t-shirt to show off to parents. Check in at 6 a.m. and the race starts at 7 a.m.
- Ages 7-10, 100 yard swim, 1.2 mile run
- Ages 11-15, 200 yard swim, 1 mile run
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: $25-$35
👯♀️BFF👯♀️
#ThisIsTucson Book Challenge Finale Party
To celebrate the finale of our Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups, we’ll gather at Exo Roast Co. for Analog Hour (find us in the back). The first 50 people who bring us their reading challenge sheet will get a super cute book tote. It’s OK if you didn’t read a book from each category. We just want to celebrate a summer of reading local with you! Stop by to get entered for a raffle, buy a book-themed coffee drink from Exo and chat with other book lovers.
Where: Exo Roast Co, 403 N. Sixth Ave.
When: Sunday, Aug. 19, 1-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Yoga in the Park at Reid Park
Join a challenging all-levels yoga flow class outside with a friend. Vegan donuts, coffee and a DJ will be there to make the event extra fun. Remember to bring your mat and water bottle.
Where: Near Ramada 18 at Reid Park
When: Sunday, Aug. 12, 8-9 a.m.
Cost: Donations are appreciated
Monsoon Drip Painting at Corbett Brewery
Add some rain to your home and paint a monsoon inspired painting with a friend or your significant other.
Where: Corbett Brewery, 309 E. Seventh St.
When: Friday, Aug. 17, 6:15 p.m.
Cost: $30
Wet Hot American Party at Hotel Congress
Join a 21-and-up party with a slip-and-slide, drink specials, two dance floors, DJs, s’mores and friendship bracelets.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress
When: Thursday, Aug. 2, 10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
World Margarita Championship at El Conquistador
Take some friends and enjoy an evening of cocktail competitions. Get tastings of margaritas, tequilas, southwestern cuisine and more. See Tucson chefs and restaurants battle it out to win the People's Choice award for the best signature margarita. Raffle tickets are available for purchase to win $2,000 in local gift cards and gift baskets.
Where: El Conquistador Tucson, 10000 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, Aug. 10, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $55 and up, 21-and-up event. Tickets anticipated to sell out. On the day of the event the tickets will go up to $70.
Women's Hoop Dance at Movement Culture
This is a low impact exercise class geared for women ages 18-60. Help your body regain balance and flexibility.
Where: Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6-7 p.m.
Cost: $10
Cactus Coaster Workshop at Hobby Lobby
Add a little prickle to your entertaining set with a cactus coaster. With this workshop you'll get four wood coasters to paint your own favorite desert plant.
Where: Hobby Lobby, 6484 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m.
Cost: $25
Beer and Zumba at Catalina Brewing
Shake your hips and move your feet to a mixed-level zumba class and finish it off with a ice cold beer.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, #120
When: Saturday, August 18, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $10, includes your first beer. Cash only.
Crooked Yoga
Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. 228 E. 6th St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 for yoga and a pint
Spelling Bee at Tap and Bottle
Get out your thinking caps and test your skills at an adult spelling contest. Participants will have a chance to win a trophy and gift certificates to Tap and Bottle. Sign up at 6:30 and the contest begins at 7 p.m.
Where: Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave., #135
When: Tuesday, Aug. 14, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: Event is free
Tucson Women's Health and Beauty Expo
Meet and talk with exhibitors, free health screenings, shopping and spa treatments. Make some connections with influential women and community organizations.
Where: Sheraton Tucson Hotel & Suites, 5151 E. Grant Road
When: Saturday, August 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Pints and Poses at the Pueblo Vida Brewing Company
Yoga and beer are always a good combo to finish off a weekend. Spaces are first come first serve, please arrive with enough time to check in and grab your spot.
Where: Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, 115 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Sunday, Aug. 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5
🎥Movies🎥
Winnie the Pooh at the Film Bar
Christopher Robin, you forgot your bear. Watch a Disney old-school classic with heffalumps and woozles.
When: Thursday, Aug. 2, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
TGIF at the Casa Film Bar
Reminisce with friends and watch some favorite TV shows you watched as a kid.
- 7:00 p.m. "Full House"
- 7:30 p.m. "Dinosaurs"
- 8:00 p.m. "Family Matters"
- 8:30 p.m. "Perfect Strangers"
When: Friday, Aug. 3, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Teacher Appreciation Night at the Film Bar
Kick back and have a few laughs with free popcorn and High School High.
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Jungle Book at The Loft
Get some bear necessities and see the 2016 version of the Jungle Book.
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 10-11:50 a.m.
Cost: Free
Big Trouble In Little China
Watch Kurt Russell fight supernatural enemies and save Little China in this classic 1980's movie.
When: Friday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 11, 10-11:45 p.m.
Cost: $5-$6
Clue at The Loft
Was it Colonel Mustard with the wrench or Ms. Scarlet with the candle stick? Find out who did it and have a few laughs with a classic 1980's film.
When: Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18, 10-11:45 p.m.
Cost: $5-$6
Free Movie in Marana
Sit back and relax with your kiddos and watch Sherlock Gnomes on the big screen. Movie starts at 7:15 p.m., once the sun has gone down. Bring something to sit on or rent a chair or blanket. Snacks will be available for purchase.
Where: Marana Heritage River Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 7:15-9:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Speed Racer at The Loft
See a popular 1960's anime come to life on the big screen. Go Speed Racer!
When: Sunday, August 19, 7:30-9:50 a.m.
Cost: $5-$6
Sister Act Sing-A-Long
Time to join the chorus with Whoopi Goldberg in the musical comedy, Sister Act.
When: Sunday, August 19, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Cat Video Fest
Have a purrfect evening with some furry, funny, frisky felines with your friend at The Loft. Your sure to have a good time watch over 100 kitty shorts.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 22, 7:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 25, 2-3:30 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
Watch out for the giant squid as you make your way to the Fox Theatre to watch the curious Captain Nemo.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 and kids 12 and under are free.
Free Outdoor Screening at Old Tucson
Where: Old Tucson Studios, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 25, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Howl's Moving Castle at The Loft
Call up your anime buddy and go out for a night of fun. If you like wizards, romance, mystery and a few laughs, then this movie is for you.
When: Friday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m. to 1:05 p.m.(dubbed) and 10 p.m. to 12:05 a.m.(subtitled)
Cost: $5-$6
🛍️Shopping 🛍️
Wildcat Rummage Sale at the Distribution Center
Shop from mini-fridges, microwaves, electronics, storage, clothing, shoes, decor, shelving and more — everything was rescued from UA dorm rooms. CatCard holders get a 10 percent discount.
Where: Paul and Alice Baker Distribution Center, 3740 E. 34 St.
When: Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Gather A Vintage Market
Go shopping with a buddy and check out all the furniture, home accents, and other goodies for sale.
Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 657 W. St. Mary’s Road
When: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 9-11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
MSA Annex Summer Night Market
Take advantage of the cooler night climate to shop for vintage and handmade goods.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, Aug. 31, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend