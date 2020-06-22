Join #ThisIsTucson and the Tucson Museum of Art online for our next member meetup where we’ll get an insider’s look at the museum’s Indigenous Arts and Western Art galleries and its exhibit “The Place Where Clouds are Formed.”
The exhibit brings together the poetry of Tohono O’odham writer Ofelia Zepeda, photographs of Tohono O’odham villages on both sides of the border by Gareth Smit and critical text by University of Arizona professor Martin Zicari.
TMA curators Marianna Pegno and Christine Brindza will guide us through a community voices activity where we’ll have the chance to write our own art label and interpretation that will be displayed in the "Where the Clouds are Formed Exhibit" when the museum reopens.
"We're an institution built on their traditional territory," Marianna Pegno, the museum's curator of community engagement told This is Tucson in an interview about the "Where the Clouds are Formed" exhibit earlier this year. "We wanted to represent and include more holistically those communities and stories."
Pegno and Brindza who will also give a virtual tour of the exhibit and galleries and participate in a discussion about its creation and its focus on bringing attention to the voices of Southern Arizona's diverse communities.
This virtual event is free for our #ThisIsTucson members. If you're not a member and still want to join the event, you can become a member here.
Becoming a member supports the work of our five-woman team so that we can continue bringing you stories that connect you to the community and are helpful to your daily life. Researching, communicating and connecting our community are some of our core values, something that has become harder to do as people are asked to stay home and our staffers face furloughs. Our members help keep us strong!
What: #ThisIsTucson and Tucson Museum of Art member meetup
When: Thursday, June 25, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
How to register: If you're already a #ThisIsTucson member, check your email for the Zoom sign-up link. If you're not already a member you can join here and we'll be sure you get the invite, too.
Cost: Free for members