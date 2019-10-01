The Mini Time Machine Museum (copy)

Children examine a handcrafted winter scene at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

We think exploring local museums is a great way to play tourist in your hometown — even (especially!?) if you have kids. 

Tucson has tons of quirky museums to choose from, and many of them have kid-specific programs that will not only engage your child, but also help her create something new. 

Here are three of our favorites. 

Tucson Museum of Art

Every second Sunday, the Tucson Museum of Art hosts a family day. October's celebrates the debut of an Oaxacan folk art exhibition at the museum. There will be art-making activities for all ages and live music. 

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can make art until 3 p.m. 

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave. 

Cost: Free for residents of Arizona and Sonora

More info: Go here

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

Elementary-aged children can create miniature art projects at the museum's Kids Create program the second Saturday of every month. October's project will be Spooky Mini Eyeballs. Kids must be accompanied by adults. 

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, noon to 3 p.m.

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive

Cost: Included with museum admission or free for members. Admission is $10.50 for adults, $7 for kids 4-17 and free for kids 3 and under. 

More info: Go here

Child Language Center - Wings on Words fundraiser at Ignite Sign Art Museum (Sponsored)

Have a blast and support the Child Language Center - Wings on Words, a not-for-profit community outreach program that serves children with speech/language disorders with unique, specialized early intervention programs. Get tickets now

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Ignite Sign Art Museum, 331 S. Olsen Ave.

CostGet tickets here.

More info: Go here.

Children's Museum Tucson

What: The second Saturday of the month, the Children's Museum Tucson has an Art After Dark program that will get your kiddo involved in hands-on activities and performances. 

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free

More info: Go here 

P.S. If you're looking to explore some of Tucson's quirkier museums with your family, check out this list

Tags