We think exploring local museums is a great way to play tourist in your hometown — even (especially!?) if you have kids.
Tucson has tons of quirky museums to choose from, and many of them have kid-specific programs that will not only engage your child, but also help her create something new.
Here are three of our favorites.
Tucson Museum of Art
Every second Sunday, the Tucson Museum of Art hosts a family day. October's celebrates the debut of an Oaxacan folk art exhibition at the museum. There will be art-making activities for all ages and live music.
When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can make art until 3 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Free for residents of Arizona and Sonora
The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Elementary-aged children can create miniature art projects at the museum's Kids Create program the second Saturday of every month. October's project will be Spooky Mini Eyeballs. Kids must be accompanied by adults.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, noon to 3 p.m.
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
Cost: Included with museum admission or free for members. Admission is $10.50 for adults, $7 for kids 4-17 and free for kids 3 and under.
Child Language Center - Wings on Words fundraiser at Ignite Sign Art Museum (Sponsored)
Have a blast and support the Child Language Center - Wings on Words, a not-for-profit community outreach program that serves children with speech/language disorders with unique, specialized early intervention programs. Get tickets now!
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Ignite Sign Art Museum, 331 S. Olsen Ave.
Cost: Get tickets here.
More info: Go here.
Children's Museum Tucson
What: The second Saturday of the month, the Children's Museum Tucson has an Art After Dark program that will get your kiddo involved in hands-on activities and performances.
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free