It's almost fall, which means open-air shopping and pumpkin spice everything.
Just kidding, it's not gonna be fall here till November. But, we did mean what we said about open-air shopping and you can do that at the Mercado Flea Market, which is back for its second season starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9.
You can shop more than 30 vendors selling vintage, second-hand items and antiques on the second Sunday of each month now through May.
The market is located in the parking lot on Avenida del Convento, south of the Mercado San Agustin and north of the new MSA Annex.
Make a day of it and shop and eat at the Mercado and then head to the MSA Annex to check out its cute shops. A new store that sells potted cactus, t-shirts and hats called Dirt just opened there.