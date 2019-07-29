You'll need a Time-Turner to catch all the wizarding fun happening this weekend.
On Saturday, Tucson has three Harry-Potter themed events happening. THREE.
Two of the three events include shows by Harry and the Potters, an American rock band. The band, composed mostly of brothers Joe and Paul DeGeorge, has played at more than 800 shows around the world since 2002, according to their website. The band references the fandom in their lyrics and is currently on tour in honor of Lumos, their first full-length album in a decade.
Here's where the magic is happening.
Harry and the Potters, Live at the Library
What: The band Harry and the Potters is making a stop on their tour at the Flowing Wells Library. Play a game of Wizard's Chess before the show and get a photo in the Hogwarts photo booth. Space is limited to the first 150 people. Costumes are encouraged.
When: Saturday, Aug. 3; The performance begins at 5 p.m.
Where: Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Road.
Cost: Free
More info: Go here
Harry Otter Night
What: The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is adding a hint of whimsy to Cool Summer Nights. Meet live owls, snakes, salamanders and more; participate in a costume contest; make your own wand with Bookmans; pot mystical plants or go on a scavenger hunt. The first 50 kids at the gate will get their own Harry Potter glasses. If you want to dress up, keep your costume minimal. Fully-painted faces and masks are not allowed.
When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 5-10 p.m.
Where: The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road.
Cost: $16.95 for Arizona/Sonora residents ages 13 and older; $8.95 for kids 3-12
More info: Go here.
At Tohono Chul, Wizards Unite
What: Harry and the Potters will give their second concert of the night at Tohono Chul. The magical evening includes Wizard's Chess, mandrake sprouting and more. You'll also be able to play Wizards Unite with 15 Inns, five Greenhouses and three Fortresses, according to the gardens.
When: Saturday, Aug. 3; 6-10 p.m.; Harry and the Potters will perform at 9 p.m.
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: $3 per person; $5 for two people and $10 for two adults and up to four kids.
More info: Go here