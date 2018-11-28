When it comes to local organizations doing good, Tucson has no shortage.
Here are three ways you can give more than cash and make someone else's day just a little brighter.
Chonies for the Sisters
Help Sister Jose Women's Center, 1050 S. Park Ave., restock new socks, underwear, bras, soaps and shampoos, feminine hygiene products, nail polish, toothbrushes and disposable razors. The shelter gives homeless women a place to stay overnight and provides meals, clothing and other essentials during the day. Read more here.
Sigfus, a local jewelry maker, organized the drive. Not only can you give necessities, but if you a buy specially-created earrings, the proceeds will go to the shelter. The earrings are $35.
Drop off donations through Friday Nov. 30 at one of the following locations:
• Good Eye Living, 103 N. Park Ave, #101
• Batea Boutique, 439 N. Sixth Ave., #171
• Beauty Republic, 2000 E. Speedway
• Belle Starr Salon, 3540 E. Hardy Drive
• Studio 110, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd. #110
• Creative Tribe, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141
Check out the Facebook event for more information.
Book Drive
The University of Arizona BookStores is collecting new or gently-used children's books for Make Way for Books, a local nonprofit that's all about promoting literacy and increasing access to books for young children.
You can bring children's books to any UA BookStores (the main one on campus is at 1209 E. University Blvd.) or A-Store locations during store business hours until Dec. 16.
Go here for more information.
Salvation Army Angel Trees
A forest of Angel Trees has sprouted around Tucson. The Salvation Army tradition allows you to pick a tag from a tree with the name of a child in need and desired Christmas gifts. Then, you purchase the gifts, return them to the tree by Dec. 24, and a holiday is brightened.
Find Angel Trees at:
• The Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
• La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive (starts Wednesday)
• Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway
• The Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
• Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
For more information, visit salvationarmytucson.org/christmas-angel-tree