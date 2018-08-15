Go on the ultimate grown-up adventure through the corn maze at Apple Annie's while sipping wine from Coronado Vineyards.

 Apple Annie's Pumpkin Patch

We've got the ultimate pairing for you: Arizona wine and a corn maze.

Apple Annie's Orchard is hosting a Grown-Up Corn Maze event where you can go through the maze while stopping at the six tasting stations with wine from Coronado Vineyards that'll be set up throughout. 

It'll probably take you around 30 minutes. Then, you can buy a glass or bottle of wine and enjoy it with food from Phoenix food truck, Phil the Grill. 

You'll have two chances to go to the event — Sept. 21 and 22 at 5 p.m. We are told tickets sell out fast, so you should order yours soon. Admission is $25 and includes six wine tastings and your trek through the corn maze. (Food is extra)

Details

What: Apple Annie's Wine Maze

Where: Apple Annie's Pumpkin Patch, 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox

When: Sept. 21 and 22, 5 p.m. 

Cost: $25

Info: Get tickets here. Wear close-toed shoes and bring a flash light. 

Angela Pittenger | This Is Tucson