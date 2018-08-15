We've got the ultimate pairing for you: Arizona wine and a corn maze.
Apple Annie's Orchard is hosting a Grown-Up Corn Maze event where you can go through the maze while stopping at the six tasting stations with wine from Coronado Vineyards that'll be set up throughout.
It'll probably take you around 30 minutes. Then, you can buy a glass or bottle of wine and enjoy it with food from Phoenix food truck, Phil the Grill.
You'll have two chances to go to the event — Sept. 21 and 22 at 5 p.m. We are told tickets sell out fast, so you should order yours soon. Admission is $25 and includes six wine tastings and your trek through the corn maze. (Food is extra)
Details
What: Apple Annie's Wine Maze
Where: Apple Annie's Pumpkin Patch, 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox
When: Sept. 21 and 22, 5 p.m.
Cost: $25
Info: Get tickets here. Wear close-toed shoes and bring a flash light.