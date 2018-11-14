For Everyone🎉
33rd Annual Holiday Artisans Market
Shop unique, handmade crafts and art from multiple vendors to kick-off your holiday shopping.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Nov 16, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (kickoff party 5-7 p.m.), Nov. 17-18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: The event is free to attend and admission to the museum is free all weekend.
Highland Vista Art in the Park
Mingle with your neighbors and shop from over a dozen local artists.
Where: Highland Vista Park, 315 N. Woodland Vista
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Cigna and Tucson Parks and Recreation present the 13th annual Family Festival in the Park with games, prizes, face painting, crafts, inflatables, tennis, disc golf, and class demonstrations. Reid Park Zoo will have $1 admission (funds collected will go to The Reid Park Zoo's Conservation Fund), and the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center will host free swimming with an inflatable obstacle course. Volunteers from Friends of the Reid Park Rose Garden will be giving tours of the garden during the event. Entertainment will be presented throughout the day, and a variety of foods will be available for purchase through local vendors.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
Where: Reid Park, 22nd and Country Club (west of the zoo)
Cost: Free but please bring donations of canned goods to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Sonoran Harvest: Taste the Desert
Indulge with delicious samples of food, beer and tequila. There will be plenty of activities to attend during the event, such as a pun-tastic photobooth, stargazing with Adam Block, stingray touch, giant jenga, chat with vendors and music.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $30-$40
El Tour de Tucson
Pump up your tires and grease your gears for one of the biggest bicycling events of the year. Celebrate with family and friends downtown with non-stop music, a beer garden, food vendors, El Tour merchandise, kids activities, awards ceremony and more.
Where: Armory Park, 221 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: For pricing information click here.
Tucson Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival
Calling all crafty and creative Tucsonans for the 10th annual Tucson Quilt, Craft, & Sewing Festival. Visit and shop from over 35 booths and stock your craft shelves, sewing bags and organizers.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road
When: Thursday and Friday, Nov. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $10 for all 3 days of the event. Click here to get your ticket.
Turkey Piñata Archery
Have some fun at the museum and go hunting for a turkey dinner.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $2 per archer after regular admission fee.
Pies For Paws
Taste test every pie entered in the contest, listen to live music by The Demons Of South Tucson, buy Jim Click raffle tickets for a chance to win a Jeep Cherokee and give some love to the pups.
Where: Trident Grill III, 250 S. Craycroft Road, Suite 140
When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: $20 at the door.
Kids🎈
Free Magnet and Gate Fair at the Children's Museum
Learn about Magnet and S.T.E.M. programs to help their kids excel. Kids get to explore the museum’s activities and talented performers.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free Admission
Kid's Movie and Craft Night: Free Birds
Kids will get a chance to watch an animated Thanksgiving film with a happy ending for the turkey. After the movie, kids will get to craft a thankful turkey puppet and sponge-paint turkey plates.
Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
BFF👯♀️
Paula Abdul at the Fox Theatre
Straight up now tell me! Seriously, straight up, she's coming to Tucson.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $87 and up. Get your tickets here.
Free Yoga in Oro Valley
Bend and stretch for your mat and block at the Summit Hut this weekend.
Where: Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road
When: Wednesday, Nov. 14 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, but only 15 spots available.
Holiday Succulent Centerpieces at Green Things
Looking for that one-of-a-kind centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table? Make a handmade one. Buy a pot or bring one from home and buy colorful succulents to create your festive centerpiece.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10 and up.
Crooked Yoga
Bring your mat and sweat with a pint of beer.
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 for yoga and a pint.
Blooms and Brews at Caps & Corks
Kick back with a beer and create a beautiful fall wreath to welcome your guests for Thanksgiving dinner.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, Ste. 100
When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $30, includes materials and a beer.
Yoga Mats and Kitty Cats
Bend and reach with a furry tail by your side. Nothing better than burning calories with some purry friends.
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 1-2:15 p.m.
Cost: $15
Movies🎥
The Iron Giant
Watch a kind alien giant and get close with your kiddo for some adventure and laughter.
When: Saturday, Nov.17, 10-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
John Wick
Watch Keanu Reeves’s action packed movie about a retired assassin's revenge against the secret criminal underworld of New York City.
When: Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17, 10-11:55 p.m.
Cost: $5-$6
Give Thanks with Chuck and the Gang
Enjoy popcorn while watching "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" on the big screen with your kids to kick off the turkey holiday.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $8
Son in Law
Chill out with Crawl on the farm for some laughs and free popcorn.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Howard the Duck
Watch out ladies, your favorite heart throb has arrived. It's Howard, Howard the Duck. Watch Howard save the world from the dark overlord of the universe.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Don't miss the mother of all cult classics as it hits the big screen this weekend. Get ready for your favorite Transylvania dance.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 11:55 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $5-$6
The War of the Worlds
See an old school 1953 film about a battle between humans and aliens.
Where: Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7:30–10:30 p.m.
Cost: $5
Drive-In Movie - Back to the Future
Journey with Marty back to the 1950s and see what happens when you mess with the past. Vendors for food, drinks, and snacks will be on site.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $15-$20