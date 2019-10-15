Halloween around Tucson

The underpass from 4th Avenue to Congress Street teems with costume-clad Tucsonans on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. Photo by: Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star

 Rebecca Noble / for the Arizona Daily Star

Adults love Halloween just as much as kids. Sure, we don't get candy anymore but at least we get to stay up past bedtime.

Here are some events happening in Tucson sure to delight and fright even the oldest of vampires.

PARTY TIME!

Spooktacular Halloween Hafla

Enjoy an open dance featuring Halloween-themed music and a drum circle.  

This event is free to attend, bellydancers and drummers of all skill levels are welcomed.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2019, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. 

Cost: Event is free to attend.

Kid's Chance Spooktacular Benefit Concert at Monterey Court 

The sign for Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile.

Shake, rattle and roll your bones to local band Lizard Rock Ramblers and Touch of Grey at Monterey Court. 

This family-friendly event will feature food, music, costumes, trick-or-treating and a 50/50 raffle.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, 5:30-10 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

See the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre at the Fox Theatre (Sponsored)

Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" at the Fox Tucson Theatre to see the original, restored film from 1974 that took us to the Texas killing fields and revisit the sadistic Sawyer Family and Leather Face in a mangle of unrelenting horror and violence.

Come early and stay late for Ghost Tours! Free ghost tours before the screening and a VERY limited, ticketed "Lights Out" ghost hunt with the Tucson Ghost Society (complete with paranormal hunting equipment) from 10 p.m. to midnight! Before the movie fun also includes "meaty" LeatherFace photo opps, horror trivia, killer chili, memorabilia and more.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress

Cost: $5-7

Nightmare on Congress Street

A nearly full moon rises behind the Hotel Congress sign on the building’s roof, 311 E. Congress St.

Part of Congress Street will be closed off as ghouls take over and party in the streets. 

There will be live music, DJs, three stages and $3,000 in cash and prizes for the best costumes at the event.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street

Cost: Tickets start at $10

Chupa Cobra Halloween Pre-Party

Don't wait till Halloween Day to have a scary good time. Cobra Arcade Tucson is having a Latin dance party with music by M'Rocka.

There will be drink specials, a costume contest and giveaways.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Cobra Arcade Tucson, 63 E. Congress Tucson

Cost: Event is free to attend

Halloween Bash at El Casino Ballroom

El Casino Ballroom at 437 East 26th St. in May of 1980. 

Do the Monster Mash and dance along to the oldies. 

There will be a costume contest, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and $5 food plates. 

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, 3-9 p.m.

Where: El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th Street

Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the door.

Haunted HonkyTonk Halloween at The Maverick 

Line dancers kick up their heels — literally — at the Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road.

It's a Hoedown Halloween Party at The Maverick, and we're all invited! 

There's going to be live music by the Billy Bones and The Skeletunes, drink specials, and $1,000 in cash and prizes awarded to the best costumes. 

Brush up in your line dancing skills with a lesson starting at 6 p.m.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Event is free to attend 

Halloween Night at Tucson Hop Shop

Patrons enjoy the beer garden at Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd., in the Metal Arts Village.

Brew up some fun at Tucson Hop Shop's Halloween Party. There will be music by The Bennu and let's not forget the giant selection of beer!

When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd. 

Cost: Event is free to attend

Chill-O-Ween at Hotel McCoy

The hotel opened in 1970 as the Silverbell Inn. It is taking guests now, before the grand opening. It is named for the McCoy Mountains near the Arizona-California border.

Relax poolside while watching Beetlejuice this Halloween, there will also be a spooky-themed coloring station so you can really zen out.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019, 9 p.m. to midnight

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Event is free to attend

Disco Bloodbath at Surly Wench Pub

Hit the dance floor and dance to some terrifyingly fun disco tunes. Genres include new wave, indie and nu disco.

Also be sure to go in your Halloween best because there will be a costume contest.

When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Avenue

Cost: $5 cover

Club 90s Presents: 90s vs. 00s Halloween Party

Halloween is on a Thursday this year, so why not celebrate the occasion with a big #TBT party?

Come dressed in your 90s and 00s inspired costume and get ready to dance to the songs from the not-so-distant past.

There will be a costume contest, drink specials, photo booth and more.  

When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, starting at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street

Cost: $10 general admission

HAUNTS

Nightfall at Old Tucson

A menacing, blood-spattered, chainsaw wielding Robert Ratkevich greets visitors during a preview of Old Tucson’s Nightfall.

The old town of Nightfall returns for its 29th year to scare and entertain visitors during the month of October.

With four terrifying haunted houses, live-action performances, comedy and family-friendly attractions, there is a little something for everyone.

When: Open the month of October, Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight; Thursday and Sunday, 6-10 p.m., and Halloween, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Nightfall at Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.50 general admission, $22 kids 9-11, ages 8-and-under get in free.

Terror in the Corn at Buckelew Farms

Get chased by sinister clowns, chainsaw-wielding monsters and demented dolls at Buckelew Farm's Terror in the Corn — a haunted corn maze sure to shock and thrill even the toughest of cookies.

Each year the haunt team creates a new footpath and scares, so you don't know what's waiting for you around the corner. After the spooky portion of the maze, guests have to find their way out of a cornfield using their wits and sense of direction.

When: Open every Friday and Saturday in October plus Halloween night, from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Where: Buckelew Farm, 17000 W. Ajo Highway

Cost: Tickets start at $25

The Slaughter House

Riley Pierson of the Marana High School Dance Team screams at The Slaughter House on October 21, 2010 in Tucson, Ariz. The Slaughter House is an actual former slaughter house located near Grant and I-10 that is a haunted house attraction now.

Get terrified in not one, not two, but FIVE haunted attractions at The Slaughter House. Attractions this year include the "Voodoo Bayou," "Cirque Du Slay" and "The Boiler Room." But the most scariest haunt of them all goes to "City Meats," as the performers are allowed to touch and chase visitors. They also have mini escape rooms and an interactive haunt called "Apocalypse" where guests can defend themselves against zombies.

And when you're done with all that, be sure to check out the Axe House — that's right, the Slaughter House has its own axe-throwing arena!

When: Open through the month of October, Thursday-Sunday. Check the Slaughter House's website for hours

Where: The Slaughter House, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: Tickets start at $23.

MOVIES

Halloweentown at Casa Film Bar

Watch a quirky movie about a average family that discovers a different world where Halloween is every day.

Curry Pot food truck will also be there.

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, 7-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Monster Squad at Casa Film Bar

Watch five kids battle against the combined forces of dracula, the mummy, the gill man and Frankenstein's monster. 

Malta Joe's Baked Goods will also be there.

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Beetlejuice at the Loft

It's showtime! Take your favorite ghoul friends to watch this spooky classic film at The Loft Cinemas. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 2019, 10-11:45 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, 2-3:45 p.m.

Cost: $6-$8, get your tickets here.

E.T. Ice Cream Social and Bike-In Movie Night

Join The City of Tucson Bicycle, Pedestrian Program and Living Streets Alliance for some sweet treats (non-dairy options, too), free bicycle repair, and news and information on the Bicycle Boulevard projects.

After you get your tasty treat and information, watch a free screening of E.T. 

Where: Swanway Park

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5-8 p.m.

Cost: Free, bring a bike that needs fixing.

Insidious at Casa Film Bar

Things are getting creepy at Casa Film Bar. Watch a movie about a family living in a haunted house and the malevolent entity that taunts them.

The Molecular Munchies food tuck will also be there.

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend.

Hocus Pocus screening at Casa Marana

It's time to run a muck! A muck! A muck!

Stop by the brewery for cold brews and a free showing of "Hocus Pocus."

Where: Casa Marana Craft Beer and Wine, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, Suite 191

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free movie, but bring some money for drinks.

Shaun of the Dead and Zombieland double feature at Sky Bar

 

Run! Zombies are taking over the Sky Bar. Shaun of the Dead starts at 6 p.m. and Zombieland at 7:30.

Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, 6 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend.

Hocus Pocus Halloween Party at The Loft

Oh look! Another glorious Hocus Pocus Screening!

There will be a costume contest, prizes, and a goodie bag filled with fun stuff to use throughout the film.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, 7-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $10-$12, get your tickets here.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Marathon at Casa Film Bar

"In every generation there is a chosen one. She alone will stand against the vampires the demons and the forces of darkness. She is the slayer."

Watch some of the best Buffy the Vampire Slayer episodes while enjoying beer and food from the Curry Pot food truck.

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend.

Beetlejuice at Casa Film Bar

Day-o, day-o! Join Beetlejuice and the ghostly crew for a free movie at The Casa Film Bar. 

Black Market Barbecue will be also be out to serve you up some real North Carolina brisket.

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend.

Ghostbusters at The Loft

We ain't sacred of no ghosts! Have a spooky good time watching the 1984 film "Ghostbusters."

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 2019, 10-11:55 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.

Cost: $6-$8, get your tickets here

The Nightmare Before Christmas at Casa Film Bar

“The Nightmare Before Christmas"

This is Halloween, this is Halloween! Join Jack and the monsters of Halloweentown in this popular Tim Burton movie.

Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Event is free to attend.

The Rocky Horror Halloween Bash at The Loft

From monthly screenings of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” to free weekly classic art films, to the annual all night-Scream-O-Rama 12-hour horror film fest, Tucson’s The Loft Cinema has something for all types of film lovers and connoisseurs.

Get ready to Time Warp at The Loft's 41th annual Rocky Horror Halloween Bash. 

Watch the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and follow along with the shadow cast. 

Show up dressed up too — there's a $100 grand prize for the best costume. 

No one under 17 will be admitted without a parent or guardian.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $6-$8, get your tickets here

Halloween Double Feature at The Sky Bar

The popular American slasher is hitting the movie screen twice at The Sky Bar. Halloween (1978) starts at 6 p.m. and Halloween (2018) at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sky Bar Tucson, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Evil Dead Double Feature at The Loft

Klaatu, barada, nikto! Spend the scariest night of the year at The Loft Cinema watch the Evil Dead and the Army of Darkness.

Spooky prizes for best costumes, and free Halloween candy for everyone.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: $10-$13, get your tickets here.

SPOOKY FUN

Trivia Night: Disney Villains at Crooked Tooth

Who's your favorite Disney villain? Challenge your Disney knowledge on all your favorites. Don't forget to bring a team!

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some tasty brews

Tucson Zombie Mud Run

Melinda Lopez runs in the 4th Ave. underpass during the 6th Annual Zombie Walk through downtown Tucson, Saturday night.

Feel like running away in fright in a more athletic way? Buckelew Farm hosts a yearly Zombie Mud Run where you can concur obstacles, get dirty and escape the undead, all while getting fit.

Where: Buckelew Farms, 17000 W. Ajo Way

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 1–6 p.m.

Cost: $45 and up

Colossal Cave Lockdown Experience

Experience a three-dimensional maze full of natural pitch black tunnels at one of the largest dry caves in North America. Admission gets you a four-hour ghost investigation of the Colossal Cave in the pitch dark while using K-II meters, spirit boxes/ITC devices, REM-pods, portal devices, SLS device and more.

Where: Bookmans Midtown, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. to midnight 

Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping and food.

