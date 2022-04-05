Penzi

“She teaches us all to love and protect elephants,” says elephant supervisor Cassie Dodds, of Penzi.

Almost two years ago today, while Tucson was adjusting to life in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reid Park Zoo was welcoming a not-so-little blessing. 

African elephant Mapenzi, Swahili for "beloved" and nicknamed Penzi for short, was born at Reid Park Zoo on April 6, 2020. Tucson happily watched (virtually for the first few months) as she became best friends with sister Nandi, was timid around the habitat's pools and sounded her first trumpet.

Penzi is now about to turn 2 years old and the zoo is celebrating 🎉

From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, head to the zoo to learn about Penzi's latest milestones and elephant conservation programs. Zoo staff will also be giving special enrichment gifts to the elephants and there will be free cupcakes for the first 300 people who attend the event.

Penzi's birthday celebration is free to attend with zoo admission, which is $6.50 for kids and $10.50 for adults. 

Until then, enjoy some baby photos of the birthday girl 🐘

This is one of Penzi's first photos, taken in April 2020. 

Baby Penzi is pictured here at 1 month old, when she was learning to use her trunk, starting to bond with Nandi and showing high levels of energy.

At 2 months old, Penzi weighed in at 395 pounds. She experienced tummy troubles during this month but was still as energetic as ever.

By 3 months old, Penzi overcame her tummy troubles and began interacting more with her herd "aunt" Lungile. Her teeth also came in, so she became interested in eating bits of hay, grass and leaves. Her favorite food at the time though? Lettuce. 

Look how tiny Penzi was at 3 months old!

Penzi celebrated her 4-month birthday with her first dip into the mud wallow.

At 4 months old, Penzi weighed 546 pounds. She enjoyed eating beet pulp, which is the root of a sugar beet soaked into an oatmeal-like texture.

This photo of Penzi was taken around her 4-month mark.

Four-month-old Mapenzi enjoys hanging out with big sister Nandi. "She wants to be attached and learning everything Nandi is doing," said Reid Park Zoo elephant supervisor Cassie Dodds.  

By Penzi's 5-month birthday, she had doubled her weight from 295 pounds in April 2020 to 600 pounds in September 2020. Her favorite food at the moment was hay, but more than anything, she loved scratches from her keepers during voluntary training sessions that allow staff to assess the herd and ensure they're healthy. 

Mapenzi uses her trunk to gnaw on plants at Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, on Aug. 25, 2020.

At six months old, Penzi began focusing on foraging for food around her habitat and she started to become less picky about the food she wanted to eat. 

By seven months old, Penzi was still as close as ever with Nandi and was tipping the scale at 735 pounds.

At eight months old, Penzi learned target training, which is when the elephants reach their trunks out and touch the keeper's hand. The training, which is voluntary and used with positive reinforcement, helps keep the elephants focused. Training sessions allow staff to evaluate the elephants and ensure they're healthy.

Penzi is pictured here at around eight months old.

Pictured here at eight months old, Penzi was still besties with big sister Nandi.

By nine months old, Penzi was getting better with speed and balance.

This photo shows 10-month-old Penzi with big sister Nandi and mama Semba.

Penzi enjoyed her first snow day at 10 months old in February 2021.

Penzi weighed in at 1,000 pounds at 11 months old!

At 11 months old, Penzi was starting to get her tusks, her favorite food was cucumber and she still loved to play with her big sister Nandi.

When Penzi was about one year old, she weighed in at about 1,075 pounds.

