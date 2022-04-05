Almost two years ago today, while Tucson was adjusting to life in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reid Park Zoo was welcoming a not-so-little blessing.

African elephant Mapenzi, Swahili for "beloved" and nicknamed Penzi for short, was born at Reid Park Zoo on April 6, 2020. Tucson happily watched (virtually for the first few months) as she became best friends with sister Nandi, was timid around the habitat's pools and sounded her first trumpet.

Penzi is now about to turn 2 years old and the zoo is celebrating 🎉

From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, head to the zoo to learn about Penzi's latest milestones and elephant conservation programs. Zoo staff will also be giving special enrichment gifts to the elephants and there will be free cupcakes for the first 300 people who attend the event.

Penzi's birthday celebration is free to attend with zoo admission, which is $6.50 for kids and $10.50 for adults.

Until then, enjoy some baby photos of the birthday girl 🐘