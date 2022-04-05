By 3 months old, Penzi overcame her tummy troubles and began interacting more with her herd "aunt" Lungile. Her teeth also came in, so she became interested in eating bits of hay, grass and leaves. Her favorite food at the time though? Lettuce.
By Penzi's 5-month birthday, she had doubled her weight from 295 pounds in April 2020 to 600 pounds in September 2020. Her favorite food at the moment was hay, but more than anything, she loved scratches from her keepers during voluntary training sessions that allow staff to assess the herd and ensure they're healthy.
At eight months old, Penzi learned target training, which is when the elephants reach their trunks out and touch the keeper's hand. The training, which is voluntary and used with positive reinforcement, helps keep the elephants focused. Training sessions allow staff to evaluate the elephants and ensure they're healthy.
Almost two years ago today, while Tucson was adjusting to life in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reid Park Zoo was welcoming a not-so-little blessing.
African elephant Mapenzi, Swahili for "beloved" and nicknamed Penzi for short, was born at Reid Park Zoo on April 6, 2020. Tucson happily watched (virtually for the first few months) as she became best friends with sister Nandi, was timid around the habitat's pools and sounded her first trumpet.
From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, head to the zoo to learn about Penzi's latest milestones and elephant conservation programs. Zoo staff will also be giving special enrichment gifts to the elephants and there will be free cupcakes for the first 300 people who attend the event.
Penzi's birthday celebration is free to attend with zoo admission, which is $6.50 for kids and $10.50 for adults.
Until then, enjoy some baby photos of the birthday girl 🐘