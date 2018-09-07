If you're a young professional looking to do some good, prepare to network.
Representatives from almost 20 nonprofits will attend a mixer at Culinary Dropout, 2543 E. Grant Road, Wednesday, Sept. 12.
The event is for "any young professional really interested in getting involved and making a difference in the community," says Brittany Taft, the third party event coordinator for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, the organization spearheading the event.
You can mingle with some people who spend their days making Tucson a better place. This is the third time the food bank has organized this annual "Night Out with Nonprofits — Millennial Mixer," Taft adds.
You'll be able to get an idea of the service opportunities available in Tucson — from volunteer spots to board seats to workshops.
"It's an opportunity to learn about the causes that are out there and see what interests you the most," Taft adds.
Participating organizations include:
• The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
• United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona
• The Humane Society of Southern Arizona
• Make Way for Books
• YMCA of Southern Arizona
• Habitat for Humanity Tucson
• Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse
• Iskashitaa Refugee Network
• Watershed Management Group
• Rialto Theatre
• The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
• Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona
• Tucson Clean and Beautiful
• Reid Park Zoological Society
• BICAS
• Handi-Dogs
• Make-A-Wish Arizona
Your $10 ticket (or $12 at the door) gets you a drink ticket, light appetizers and maybe a door prize.
If you go
What: Night Out with Nonprofits — Millennial Mixer
When: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Culinary Dropout, 2543 E. Grant Road
Cost: $10 in advance or $12 at the door
More info: Check out the Facebook event or register here