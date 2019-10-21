Move over Wienermobile, the Rickmobile is rolling into town this Wednesday to promote the upcoming Rick and Morty Season 4 premier.
Rick and Morty, the Adult Swim animated show that follows the adventures of eccentric scientist Rick Sanchez and his cautious grandson Morty Smith, has a giant Rick-shaped bus that travels the country selling merch.
The pop-up shop will be parked outside Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 6-9 p.m.
The bus team will be selling exclusive Rick and Morty collectibles that will be available while supplies last. Oh, and be sure to bring your debit/credit card if you want to buy anything, cash will not be accepted at this event.
