Cloud Soup at The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre
Cloud Soup tells the story of a tailor who discovers that the adventure he longs for lies at his feet in a pile of laundry. The tailor’s humble shop becomes an undiscovered world as fabrics magically morph, found objects transform into curious beings and puffs of steam.
Where: The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave., Suite 131
When: Dec. 6 to Jan. 13, 2019.
Thursdays and Fridays, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 2-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
Cost: $12-$28, click here to get your tickets.
Snoopy at the Live Theatre Workshop
Good grief, Snoop has arrived at Live Theatre Workshop. Enjoy a hilarious musical with Charlie and the gang as they sing and dance to bring joy this season.
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 4921, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Now to Dec. 29
Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m. (Saturday matinee Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. no evening show)
Sundays, 3 p.m.
Cost: $10-$12
A Christmas Carol and Dickens Festival
A timeless holiday classic has taken to the stage to bring you a live musical orchestra and dazzling costumed characters. Your admission gets you access to explore the merry streets of London, with holiday amusement, merry merchants, jolly musicians, carolers, festive food, and roaming Victorian era characters.
Where: Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Blvd.
When: Fridays, Dec. 7 and 14, 7-9:30 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 8 and 15, 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 9 and 16, 2-4:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$20
Jingle Bell Rockin' Revue at The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley
Listen to your favorite holiday hits by an all-star cast and watch dancing elves and singing reindeer on stage. This event is great for everyone, even Santa will be there.
Where: The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley, 13005 N. Oracle Road
When: For dates and times click here.
Cost: Click here to buy your ticket.
The Spirit of Christmas
The Tucson Dance Academy is having a special celebration for the holidays. You can see dancers from kids to adult in sparkling costumes twirling across stage to your favorite holiday songs.
Where: DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2:30-4:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 16, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Cost: $25-$35, Must purchase at SB HOA2 Admin Office - 520 825-2818
Blue Christmas - A Rock & Roll Holiday Extravaganza
Visit The King of Rock n' Roll and Graceland for Christmas. This festive show features some of The King's best loved holiday favorites mixed in with a healthy dose of top hits from throughout his career.
Where: The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley, 13005 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Cost: For tickets click here.
In The Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular
Listen to Tucson's own Crystal Stark, Brian Edward Levario, Katherine Byrnes and Chach Snook at this event for some Christmas memories and enchantment.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $22-$32, click here for tickets.
Concert with Jubilate Singers at Main Gate Square
Tis' the season at the Main Gate Square Holiday Boulevard Bash. on University Blvd between Euclid and Park Ave. The Jubilate Singers will perform in the Geronimo Plaza.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 1-1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Southern Solstice - A Winter Fire Ritual in the Sonoran Desert
Get warm with dancing fire dancing, warm refreshment, acrobatics, aerial and stilt dancing. Please remember to bring your own chairs and blankets to the event.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: $10-$20, kids ages 10 and under are free.