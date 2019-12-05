December is here! Tis the season for Hallmark movies, sing-a-longs, old classics, animated shorts and a few cheesy ones too. This is a great list of movie themed events, freebies and screenings you don't want to miss this month.
Krampus
Don't be naughty! When dysfunctional family squabbling causes young Max to lose his festive spirit, it unleashes the wrath of the fearsome demon.
When: Thursday, Dec. 5, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Jingle All The Way
Where can I find a Turbo-man! Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger hunt down the hottest toy of the season on Christmas Eve.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
"Worse? How can things get any worse? Take a look around you, Ellen!"
Christmas isn't complete without the Griswolds. Grab a friend and some free popcorn and watch this hilarious holiday movie.
When: Friday, Dec. 6, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Scrooged
Watch this '80s take on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," with some cheesy comedy from Bill Murray.
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Very Merry Holiday Sing-A-Long Spectacular
Ho, Ho, Ho y’all! Celebrate the holidays with musical moments from your favorite seasonal TV shows, movies and music videos. The Loft is showing Michael Bublé, Nat King Cole, ‘N SYNC, Kelly Clarkson, Frank Sinatra, Elvis, The Grinch, Sonny & Cher, Mariah Carey, The Muppets, Pee-Wee Herman, Charo and more.
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7-9:15 p.m.
Cost: $10-$13, admission includes a Very Merry Goodie Bag filled with fun props to use during the show.
Gremlins
In Joe Dante’s wickedly funny, deliciously scary Gremlins, a lovable, furry little Christmas gift multiplies into a horde of nasty, scaly little Christmas gifts, and the holidays will never be the same again!
When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14, 10-11:55 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
It's A Wonderful Life (1946)
Watch James Stewart experience what his home town would be like if he never existed.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $5-$7
The Muppets Christmas Carol
Take the kids to an outdoor screening at the Children’s Museum. Please bring your own seating and dress warmly.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, all adults must be accompanied by a child.
Home Alone
Kevin!
Watch your favorite bratty little kid and a house full of booby traps for two troublesome con men.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Rise of the Guardians
Watch Jack Frost, Santa, Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny and the Sandman save the children of the world from the Boogieman. Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
"Maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas means a little bit more."
If you're feeling a little grouchy this holiday season, visit the film bar and have a drink while watching the Grinch.
When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
A Christmas Story
Will Ralphie get his Red Ryder air rifle? Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, this beloved holiday movie follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker, who spends most of his time dodging a bully and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift.
When: Friday, Dec. 20, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Die Hard
Deck the Halls with Bruce and bullets, fa-la-la-la!
Celebrate the holidays with everyone’s favorite holiday action movie.
When: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 20-21, 10-11:55 p.m.
Cost: Free
Drive-in Movie: ELF
Add to your holiday season with this extra special drive-in movie at the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center. The movie will begin at sundown (approx. 5:45 p.m.) with heaters and hot cocoa. Plus, you might see Buddy the Elf himself!
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
The Polar Express
Meet the train conductor at the door and get your ticket punched, plus there will be special guest appearances by Santa, and Kit! Get your face painted in the lobby and don't miss the coloring station and story-time in the downstairs lounge before the movie.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Monday, Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $5-$7