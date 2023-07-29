Hotels are often known for their comfy beds, cable TV and room service, if you're lucky.

Come Saturday, Aug. 5, all of that goes out the window when Hotel McCoy temporarily transforms 15 of its rooms into tiny venues ready to house concerts, live mural painting from Serena McRae and Christina Thomas, art galleries, a comedy show curated by Chris Haughton & Friends, a fashion runway by El Be Goods, a karaoke club, a photography studio and even a silent disco from the folks behind Dusk Music Festival.

"If NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts and Meow Wolf had a baby, it would be Arizona Artfest," the local art hotel says.

"(The festival) spotlights the actuality that art is so much more than something you look at, something that hangs on a wall. Art is, simply put, a creative expression. And, going a little deeper, art is a movement and a force. Art tells a story, art evokes emotion, art unifies people and is often the common thread in the tapestry of the community," Hotel McCoy says.

Arizona Artfest, which is sponsored by #ThisIsTucson, features the work of more than 35 artists, musicians and makers from all over the state, many of which are from Tucson. The festival is free to attend and open to all ages.

Beyond the action happening inside the rooms, there will be live music by the pool, a drop-in paint experience with Painting & Vino in the lobby and a vendor market featuring 10 Tucson makers selling items like plants, earrings, skin-care items, baked goods and macrame.

You'll hear the voices of Santa Pachita, Daytrails and Kayla Von der Heide who was on season 22 of "The Voice" and hails from Bisbee. You'll get to enjoy drinks from an outdoor bar and food from three different trucks: the onsite Tran's Fats, Cowpig and Fría.

The food trucks and vendors will get to the festival at 4 p.m. and the tiny venues and poolside music will kick off at 6, running until 10 p.m. Hotel McCoy is located at 720 W. Silverlake Road.

Onsite parking is for hotel guests only, but limited parking is available in nearby areas and ride-sharing is recommended. Arizona Winery Tour will also offer a shuttle service to Hotel McCoy from the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, behind the Annex stage on Calle de Los Higos. The shuttle will stop at the Annex every hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. Last call for a ride at Hotel McCoy back to the Annex is 10 p.m. For more information, head here.