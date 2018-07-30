You don't have to be a wizard to celebrate the birthday of the Boy Who Lived.
In honor of the 20th anniversary of the publication of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in the United States, University of Arizona BookStores is hosting a party on Tuesday, July 31 (that's Harry's birthday, btw).
Aspiring wizards can sip Butterbeer floats made with liquid nitrogen by the Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium and partake in a Horcrux scavenger hunt throughout the book store, said Chelsea Andrews, the store's assistant program coordinator.
Harry Potter books will also be discounted 20 percent.
"One of the book store's missions is to support children's literacy, so we thought this was a great opportunity for us to showcase our love for books," said Dennis Lusiana, the store's marketing and communications manager.
If you want to keep the magic going, swing by Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 to celebrate Harry's birthday with snacks, games and giveaways. More info here.
If you go
What: Harry Potter 20 Years of Magic
When: Tuesday, July 31, 4-6 p.m.
Where: UA BookStores, 1209 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free
More info: Visit the Facebook event