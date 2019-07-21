I don't know about you, but finding motivation to stay active when it's upwards of 100 degre…

Nothing says summer like a lazy day lounging around a lake while the kids play in the water.

Hours : April-October, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays; November-March, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Other lakes

While Patagonia might be the closest, there are a few lakes a short drive from Tucson:

• Parker Canyon Lake — Ninety minutes southwest of Sierra Vista in the Huachuca Mountains and about 5 miles north of the border with Mexico, the temperatures usually drop about 20 degrees from Tucson. Lake offers camping, boating, fishing, swiming and hiking. parkercanyonlake.com

• Peña Blanca — Nestled in the Coronado National Forest, 18 miles northwest of Nogales, this lake has a reputation for fine fishing. The manmade lake was completely drained a decade ago amid complains of mercury in the water. visitarizona.com

• Roosevelt Lake — This is a bit of a hike, more than three hours drive, but the Roosevelt is the state's largest lake and has a unique floating hotel on the lake that can accommodate six to eight people. Details at rlmaz.com