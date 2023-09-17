Since opening earlier this summer, the Fourth Avenue Coalition Space has seen its fair share of community-focused markets and events.

Its latest market is no exception.

The space at 311 E. Seventh St. is hosting its first Indigenous Night Market from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

The market will feature Indigenous artists, makers and other resources, according to the event’s Facebook page. Some of the 30 vendors include Beaded Plume, Hospowi Creations and Birdwrx, who designed the official market poster.

The Indigenous Night Market will also feature food from Reservation Sensation Frybread and music from DJ Miz Skoden.

The Coalition Space teamed up with local Indigenous artist Josie Rios, also known as Beads Over Diamonds, to make the event happen.

“The team at Historic Fourth Ave. Coalition inspired me,” Rios said in an email. “I love that they use their platform to uplift (underrepresented) voices and I wanted to do the same. I've always appreciated the opportunity I have been given and when the idea came up to utilize the Coalition Space as a platform, I couldn't wait to jump at it and give Indigenous makers an opportunity to show the community their talent.”

As for parking, a paid parking lot sits directly across from the Coalition Space. Alternatively, parking meters around Fourth Avenue and the downtown area are free after 5 p.m.

Rios says she has plans to utilize the Coalition Space for more Indigenous markets and events in the future.

“I am just so grateful that I get to be part of this event and cannot wait to meet so many new people,” she said in an email.

For more information about the Indigenous Night Market, check out the event’s Facebook page.