We know December just started, but the visions of sugar plum fairies are already dancing in our heads, and soon on several stages throughout Tucson every weekend this month.
Local dance companies and touring groups are all putting their own spin on "The Nutcracker" — the beloved Tchaikovsky ballet — but each promise an array of beautiful costumes, great music, and holiday cheer.
Here are a few places in town you and your family can enjoy this holiday dancing spectacular.
Nutcracker 2019: Presented by A Time To Dance
The youth ballet A Time to Dance is performing the full-length version of "The Nutcracker" at Amphitheater High School.
Be sure to follow their Facebook page for updates and daily dance motivation.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 p.m.
Where: Amphitheater High School, 125 W. Yavapai Road.
Tickets: Seats are $8 in advance, call 520-272-3400 for tickets. Cash or Zelle are the only payment methods available and seats are going quick.
Ballet Rincon’s “The Nutcracker Ballet”
This is the 16th year the Ballet Rincon Academy of Dance is performing the Tchaikovsky masterpiece.
Featured guest dancers for this year include Rick Wamer, Marquez Johnson and Michael Veluz.
When: Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.; Saturday Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way.
Tickets: Seats are $12-$18 and can be purchased in advance here, or at the theater beginning one hour before showtime.
"A Southwest Nutcracker" featuring the Tucson Symphony Orchestra
This version of the Nutcracker performed by Tucson Regional Ballet will please any desert dweller as it takes place in Tucson during the 1800s. Go on a journey with Maria and Nutcracker General to the snowy tops of Mount Lemmon and encounter dancing coyotes, rattlesnakes, tumbleweeds, chili peppers, and of course the Prickly Pear Fairy.
The music for the show will be performed by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra; such a holiday treat for the ears.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.
Where: Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
Tickets: Seats range from $30-$36, and can be purchased at the Tucson Convention Center box office an hour or so before the show or through ticketmaster.com.
Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker"
If you want the traditional Nutcracker experience, the Moscow Ballet will be performing the classic version of the tale in Centennial Hall.
Oooh and ahh at the beautiful costumes, hand-painted sets and a 60-foot Christmas tree. And if that doesn't do it, throw in a rose-shooting cannon meant to symbolize world peace, according to the Moscow's Ballet's website.
Nearly 40 classically trained dancers are expected to perform, you might even see a few Tucson youth dancers from Flor de Liz Dance studio on stage.
When: Monday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
Tickets: Seats run from $34-$115, and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com.
Centre Stage Dance Studio
This local dance company offers two different performances of this classic ballet. The Mini-Nutcracker features the studios tiniest dancers from ages 3-7. The Nutcracker Extravaganza showcases the company's more seasoned dancers from ages 7 to teens. Both versions promise great music and spectacular costumes.
When: Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21. The Mini-Nutcracker is at 5 p.m. and the Nutcracker Extravaganza is at 7 p.m. each day.
Where: Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Blvd.
Tickets: Seats are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Purchase tickets online here.
BC Dance's "The Nutcracker" and "The Little Match Girl"
Get double the entertainment as the the Ballet Conservatory of Dance Music and Arts dances "The Nutcracker" and "The Little Match Girl" at the Pima Community College Center of the Arts.
When: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Where: Pima Community College Center of the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road.
Tickets: Each ticket is $25, and they can be ordered here.
Dancing in the Streets' "The Nutcracker"
This performance features all the signature Nutcracker highlights: toys come to life, waltzing flowers, sparkling snowflakes, mischievous mice all set to music by the Tucson Civic Orchestra.
When: Saturday, Dec. 28 and Sunday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m.
Where: Tucson Convention Center - Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.
Tickets: General admission tickets are $13.50-$36; with discounts available for seniors, students and military. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Ballet Tucson's "The Nutcracker"
Tucson's professional ballet company presents a Victorian production of the beloved ballet.
Half of the 100-person cast is made up of local children and Prima Ballerina Jenna Johnson, a founding member of of Ballet Tucson shines as the Sugar Plum Fairy.
When: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Where: Tucson Music Hall, 260 South Church Avenue.
Tickets: General admission seats are $30-$58 with discounts available for students, seniors, military and groups Tickets can be purchased here.