The Just Between Friends Tucson consignment sale is back next week from Thursday, Feb. 3 to Saturday, Feb. 5, at the former Stein Mart building located at 4881 N. Stone Ave. The beloved sale will have between 75,000 and 100,000 items for babies, kids and even teens.
The sale includes baby items such as clothing, swaddles, strollers and pack 'n plays.
"We have all the baby items you can imagine," said Shawna Wilfert, co-owner of JBF Tucson, who has helped host the event in Tucson since 2008.
Need some things for your kiddos and teens? JBF Tucson has you covered there too.
The sale will also feature items for kids, including shoes, clothing for all seasons, toys, books, DVDs, board games and puzzles. If you're expecting a baby this year, they have items for expectant mothers too!
While most of the items are "gently loved," according to Wilfert, you may be able to find some brand-new items too.
Each item is thoroughly inspected for quality and checked for any recalls to ensure your child’s safety, Wilfert said.
"We're just trying to reach families who we know are in need. We know right now is a really tough time. I mean, for a multitude of reasons," Wilfert said. "There's inflation and we know COVID has hit families' budgets really hard. Things cost more and then things are hard to find in the supply chain stores. So, we just hope that our event will help those families, you know, offset some of their budgets, but also if they're having difficulty finding something, hopefully, we will meet that need."
With current high COVID-19 transmission rates in Pima County, JBF Tucson employees will follow the Pima County mask mandate. In addition, they ask that all families visiting the event wear a mask, too.
The event will also utilize a virtual line system, where attendees who are ready to purchase their items can scan a code, be placed in a virtual line and then receive a text when it's their time to check out.
By shopping at the JBF Tucson event, shoppers save an estimate of 50% to 90% off retail prices.
"If you've never shopped retail resale you should definitely give it a chance because you will be totally surprised at what you will find at our events," Wilfert said. "We feel like we do a really good job putting out an awesome sales event for the families in Tucson."
If you go
What: Just Between Friends Tucson sale
Where: 4881 N. Stone Ave, in the former Stein Mart building between North Stone Avenue and East River Road
When: The public sale happens Thursday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Note: There is a presale event on Wednesday, Feb. 2, for various groups throughout the day, including first-time parents/grandparents and community heroes. Ticket prices vary for this day.
Cost: Free admission with online ticket registration for public sale hours. Ticket prices vary for the Prime Time Presale, early-bird entry or First-Dibs Half-Price sale.
JBF Tucson is a consignment sale, allowing the community to sell their own belongings, though the organization is no longer accepting items for February's sale.
For more information about JBF Tucson or to get tickets to the sale, visit their website.