Planning for Valentine's Day after becoming a parent requires an extra layer of planning. You either have to find a way to celebrate together as a family or find a place to leave the kids for a couple hours so you can enjoy a date night with your significant other.
Whichever route your heart leads you, you can celebrate a love of dancing, pizza, crafting and science at these places.
Kids Valentines Dance Party
Drop off the kids with a chaperone at this party at the MSA Annex festival grounds that has dancing, campfires, s'mores and more fun while you enjoy some food, coffee or a drink at the nearby MSA Annex or Mercado San Agustin.
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: $5 per child.
Valentine's Parents Night Out
Kids ages 4 and up will have the run of the gym at Tumbleweeds Gymnastics plus a pizza dinner while you head out on date night.
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Tumbleweeds Gymnastics, 1859 W. Grant Road, Suite 101
Cost: $25 for non-members; $20 for members includes pizza. Sign up by Thursday, Feb. 13.
Asian Lantern Festival
The Asian Lantern Festival is returning for a second year in a row at the Reid Park Zoo and opens on Valentine's Day weekend. More than 400 giant, colorful lanterns of sea creatures, dinosaurs and African animals will be aglow all throughout the zoo's grounds, and you can enjoy live entertainment, Asian-inspired arts and crafts, games, food and a new interactive light floor.
When: The festival starts on Feb. 13 and ends March 29. Go here for the days and hours.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $18 for adults; $14 for kids ages 2 to 14.
Paint Story Time
Hear how Little Critter celebrates the holiday in the book "Happy Valentine's Day, Little Critter!" and then make a related craft. Be sure your kid is dressed to get messy because they'll be working in the paint splatter room.
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 10-10:45 a.m.
Where: This n' That Creative Studio and Events, 7401 E. 22nd St.
Cost: $5. Register here.
Parents Night Out at Code Ninjas
Kids ages 7-14 will build robotics, play games, make puzzles and enjoy a night of fun while you enjoy a night on the town.
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Code Ninjas, 1773 E. Prince Road
Cost: $29 per child. Register here.
Valentine's Day Party at My Gym Tucson
Parents and kids up to age 10 can dance, play games, explore the gym and snack on yummy treats at this party that the whole family can enjoy.
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 3-5 p.m.
Where: My Gym Tucson, 7942 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $8 per child. Register here.
Parent's Night Out My Gym Tucson
If you celebrated with your kids the night before at My Gym's Valentine's Day Party, head back for more fun. This time you can drop them while you enjoy a kid-free dinner or movie.
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: My Gym Tucson, 7942 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $40
Make your own Valentine Cards
Children ages 8 and up can DIY a Valentine's Day card with pop-ups, stencils and cut-outs. They can even add a lollipop or candy into the design for an added touch of sweetness.
When: Friday, Feb. 14, 4-5 p.m.
Where: Santa Rosa Library, 1075 S. Tenth Ave.
Cost: Free
Love of Reading Storytime & Pizza Party
Celebrate books, love and pizza at this family-friendly featuring songs, stories and refreshments. Each child will also get to take home a book to add to their own personal library.
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Road
Cost: Free.
Family Sci-Fest
If you're a family that loves science, the Children's Museum has a full day of demos, experiments, and hands-on activities from dozens of Tucson organizations that also have soft spot in their hearts for STEM subjects. Admission to the museum is free for the entire day.
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free