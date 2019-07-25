Kelly's Tucson

Traffic on 6th street speeds by the Goddess of Agave mural on the old Tucson Warehouse & Transfer Co., and the current home of Benjamin Supply, at 7th Ave., Friday, March 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

From raspados to saguaros, there are just some things that are so...Tucson. 

Join us for Tucson Storytellers, an event hosted by This is Tucson and the Arizona Daily Star, for a live night of storytelling centered around our favorite desert city. 

Six community members will take the stage on Aug. 13 at El Casino Ballroom to share their true, first-person stories about the Old Pueblo. 

You'll hear stories from Kylie Walzak, who saw her circle of Tucson expand after she decided to go car-free for a season. 

Dan Gibson, who shares about how music continually shapes his community and experiences in Tucson.

And Amanda Cheromiah, who fell in love with being a videographer after realizing she could give a voice to people who otherwise didn't have one.

To hear these stories and more, get your tickets now at tucson.com/storytellers! These nights routinely sell out. 

Karla Campillo-Soto on stage at the second Tucson Storytellers event, which was held at downtown’s Mercado San Agustin in June. Tonight’s event starts at 6:30 at the TMA.

Details for "This is Tucson" 

When: Tuesday, August 13, 6:30 check-in, stories from 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St.

Tickets: $10 general audience, $8 students. Get tickets here

More: Drinks will be available to purchase at El Casino. 

Tags