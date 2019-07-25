From raspados to saguaros, there are just some things that are so...Tucson.
Join us for Tucson Storytellers, an event hosted by This is Tucson and the Arizona Daily Star, for a live night of storytelling centered around our favorite desert city.
Six community members will take the stage on Aug. 13 at El Casino Ballroom to share their true, first-person stories about the Old Pueblo.
You'll hear stories from Kylie Walzak, who saw her circle of Tucson expand after she decided to go car-free for a season.
Dan Gibson, who shares about how music continually shapes his community and experiences in Tucson.
And Amanda Cheromiah, who fell in love with being a videographer after realizing she could give a voice to people who otherwise didn't have one.
To hear these stories and more, get your tickets now at tucson.com/storytellers! These nights routinely sell out.
Details for "This is Tucson"
When: Tuesday, August 13, 6:30 check-in, stories from 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St.
Tickets: $10 general audience, $8 students. Get tickets here.
More: Drinks will be available to purchase at El Casino.