A local vintage and art market will make its debut in the Warehouse Arts District this weekend.
It's called the Rad Marketplace and is the brainchild of two friends, Rae Towne and Daryn McCluskey, who live and work in the area of Sixth Street and Sixth Avenue. Towne is a jeweler who also works at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. and McCluskey owns Batea Boutique.
Rad will feature about 20 vendors including vintage sellers and Tucson artisans. There will be jewelry, ceramics, glass art, vintage clothing and more. The event, which takes place Saturday, also includes a DJ, food truck and deals to neighborhood businesses.
The new pop-up style market will happen seasonally at different locations in that same area to give it a neighborhood vibe.
"It's sort of a neighborhood thing so people will know it'll always be there," Towne said. "We want it to stay in that community...It's only two blocks from Fourth Avenue, but it's its own little neighborhood."
Towne, who will also be a vendor with her jewelry business Clementine and Clove, has been involved in curating and participating in markets in the past and has been planning Rad Marketplace for several months.
"The Tucson community of makers and artists is the strongest community I've ever experienced and wanted an opportunity to give that platform to artists and the neighborhood," Towne said. "It felt really important...We're really excited about it."
The next Rad Marketplace will take place sometime in spring, Towne says. If you're an artist or vendor and want to get involved, go here.
This weekend is busy for artisans markets. Here are the details for four of them.
Rad Marketplace
What: New handmade and vintage market in the Warehouse Arts District
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 1-8 p.m.
Where: Corner of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street
Cost: Free
Cultivate Tucson: Holiday 2018 Pop-Up Market
What: Local independent designers, makers and shops selling their wares
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 415 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free
The Tucson Flea
What: Handmade, collectible and vintage items
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Owls Club, 236 S. Scott Ave.
Cost: Free
Fourth Annual Fourth Schmourth Handmade Market
What: About 40 local artists and makers selling their work. This market also features kid makers
When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 3008 E. Eastland St.
Cost: Free